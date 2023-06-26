Siblings sentenced to 8-10 years in prison after convictions for fire set at Brockton home in 2019

Lucnalie Jironvil, his 27-year-old sister from Amherst, was found guilty the same day of three counts of attempted murder, as well as one count each of arson and malicious destruction of property, prosecutors said. Both were sentenced Monday at Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton.

Jonathan Jironvil, 26, of Worcester, was convicted June 2 on three counts each of attempted murder, malicious destruction of property, and witness intimidation, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A brother and sister were sentenced Monday to each serve eight to 10 years in state prison after they were found guilty of setting fire to a home they had previously lived in in Brockton in 2019, officials said.

“The actions of the Jironvils . . . could have easily resulted in the deaths of three residents in that home,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in the statement. “This arson fire’s impact left the victims homeless, and inflicted immeasurable psychological pain, stress, and anxiety on them.”

Lucnalie’s attorney declined to comment on the case. Jonathan’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

On July 18, 2019, Brockton firefighters went to 66 Sinclair Road after receiving multiple 911 calls at about 2:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire, prosecutors said.

The home was “completely consumed in flames” by the time firefighters arrived, with fire covering the front, back, and right side of the house and extending into the attic and the crawl space, prosecutors said.

The three women inside were able to escape safely, the statement said.

The home was destroyed, with damages estimated at $400,000, and a neighboring house was also damaged, prosecutors said.

An investigation by Brockton police, the Brockton Fire Department, and the state fire marshal’s office determined that the Jironvils intentionally set fire to the home where they had previously lived, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.