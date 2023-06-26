SJC overturns first degree murder conviction of man who killed girlfriend with a machete; cites failure on jury instructions

The 5-0 ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court in the case involving Lazaro Miranda, who killed 27-year-old Lisa McLester in December 1997 by inflicting “multiple chop wounds” with a machete, means the Suffolk district attorney’s office now has the option of retrying Miranda or having him re-sentenced for second-degree murder. He remains incarcerated.

The state’s highest court on Monday tossed the first-degree murder conviction of a man who hacked a woman to death with a machete in Boston in 1997, citing the trial judge’s failure to instruct jurors on the man’s mental impairment when considering whether he “acted in a cruel or atrocious manner,” an omission that created “substantial likelihood of a miscarriage of justice.”

First-degree murder carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole; second-degree murder carries a life sentence with parole eligibility after at least 15 years behind bars.

A spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said prosecutors would have a response later Monday to the SJC’s 36-page opinion, authored by Justice Scott L. Kafker.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Miranda in 2000 of first-degree murder on a theory of extreme atrocity or cruelty, Kafker wrote.

He said “the judge clearly erred in failing to give [jurors] an instruction on mental impairment as it related to extreme atrocity or cruelty,” one of theories by which defendants can be convicted of first-degree murder.

A defense expert, Kafker wrote, testified that Miranda “suffered from major depression with psychotic features and that such illness was present at the time of the murder,” and that he’d been drinking heavily prior to the attack.

Miranda had suspected McLester of being unfaithful to him and told officers “shouldn’t have been [expletive] around. I told her about [expletive] around. I’m deadly.”

In addition, Miranda told a detective “that ‘he should have the death penalty’ for his actions,” Kafker wrote, adding that the detective did not believe Miranda was impaired or intoxicated at the time.

Jurors can convict a defendant of first-degree murder based on either deliberate premeditation or extreme atrocity or cruelty.

In Miranda’s case, Kafker wrote, the “jury did not convict the defendant of murder in the first degree on the theory of deliberate premeditation where they received a specific instruction to consider mental impairment, but they did convict him on a theory of extreme atrocity or cruelty where such an instruction was omitted.”

Kafker wrote that “in the absence of the required instruction, ‘we cannot say that ‘we are substantially confident that, if the error had not been made, the jury verdict would have been the same.’”

The justice added that McLester’s death was “horrific.”

Kafker wrote that following an autopsy, “the medical examiner determined that the victim’s injuries were consistent with wounds made by a machete and that ‘she died of multiple chop wounds to the head.’”

The judge also addressed the time lag on appeal, which he said “stalled for several years ... pending the filing of three days of trial court transcripts, one of which was never recovered.”

Miranda is currently incarcerated at MCI-Norfolk, records show.

