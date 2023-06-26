Search continues for killer of three family members in Newton home

All three lived in the Nonantum section of Newton. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, a friend discovered their bodies after the couple did not attend Sunday services at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, about a mile from their home on Broadway, according to officials and a longtime friend.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, but officials and residents who knew them said they were a couple who had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday and the woman’s mother. The husband and wife were in their 70s and the older woman was in her late 90s.

NEWTON — Authorities continued their investigation Monday in the slaying of three relatives during an apparent home break-in on Sunday morning, a brutal attack that has left a quiet neighborhood on edge.

The Rev. Dan Riley, the church’s pastor, said he had known the family since he moved to the Roman Catholic parish more than six years ago.

They were “just the best vision you could have of a Catholic Italian-American family,” Riley said Monday morning at the church.

The family was well known in the parish community. One of the family members tended the church’s flowers every week, he said.

The couple had planned to renew their vows after communion during the service on Sunday. Their family and fellow worshippers had gathered to celebrate the couple, Riley said.

“They were great people,” Riley said. “They had family warmth, a tomato garden outside, hospitality. They were just great people.”

After the shocking news of their deaths, the church focused on in-person grief support, Riley said. Prayer services are being planned, he said.

At the couple’s home on Monday, the stretch of Broadway between Churchill Street and Linwood Avenue was still barricaded to traffic at 10:15 a.m., with caution tape cordoning off the north side of the street. A pair of Newton Police SUVs were parked in front of the home.

Discarded yellow tape, a blue latex glove, and fallen flowers littered the ground around the home.

Spokespeople for Newton police and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller directed questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, which is investigating the slayings.

No one was in custody shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to Meghan Kelly, a Ryan spokesperson.

On Sunday night, Ryan urged people in Newton to be careful.

“We have signs of forced entry,’’ Ryan said. “We want to be clear, we do not know and we do not have any information at this point linking [any suspects] to that family.”

Ryan said there was also an attempted break-in about 5:45 a.m. Sunday at a home on Brookside Avenue, about half a mile from where the three victims lived. Ryan said investigators were not certain when the fatal attack took place and issued a stark warning to residents.

“This is the night to lock your doors and windows, even if you do not normally do that,” Ryan said.

Officials asked residents of Nonantum and Newtonville to check surveillance cameras at their homes for video of anything unusual. Residents were also told to report any suspicious activity to Newton police at 617-796-2123, or in an emergency, call 911, authorities said.

Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said Sunday that neighbors could expect to see a heightened police presence in the neighborhood.

“I am very concerned with such a violent crime taking place and whereas this individual or individuals is still at large, we do really emphasize again be vigilant,” he said.

Jim Sbordone, a retired Newton Fire Department lieutenant who has lived in Newton since 1964, said the violence was deeply unsettling.

“This isn’t the type of thing that happens in the neighborhood,” he said. “I hope it never happens again to anybody.”

Maria Scibelli Greenberg, a Newton city councilor whose ward includes Nonantum, said Sunday that residents were struggling to make sense of what happened.

“It’s just shocking,” Greenberg said. “This is a quiet, safe neighborhood.”

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.





