Watch live: Officials hold press conference after three people were killed in Newton

Updated June 26, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Officers were at the scene in Newton on Monday where three people were found dead in a house on Sunday.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Three people were found dead in a house in Newton on Sunday. Family members said Jill and Bruno D’Amore were among the victims, along with Jill D’Amore’s mother, Lucia Arpino.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael said they would provide an update on the deaths.


