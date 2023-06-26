Watch live: Officials hold press conference after three people were killed in Newton

Three people were found dead in a house in Newton on Sunday. Family members said Jill and Bruno D’Amore were among the victims, along with Jill D’Amore’s mother, Lucia Arpino.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Chief of Police John Carmichael said they would provide an update on the deaths.
WATCH LIVE: Latest on triple-murder investigation in Newton Middlesex DA and Newton Police providing update after three people found murdered inside their Broadway Street homePosted by Boston 25 News on Monday, June 26, 2023