In isolated Guam, abortion is legal. And nearly impossible to get.

But the doctor who ran it retired seven years ago, and the clinic now appears abandoned. An old medical exam table stands near a vanity with a dislodged faucet, and a letter from Dr. Edmund A. Griley is taped to the front door: “My last day of seeing patients is November 18, 2016,” he wrote. “I recommend that you begin looking for a new physician as soon as possible.”

HAGATNA, Guam — For decades, the Pregnancy Control Clinic, tucked inside a squat, beige building around the corner from a bowling alley, handled most of the abortions on Guam, a tiny US territory 1,600 miles south of Japan.

Advertisement

Griley has since died, and his deserted clinic is a dusty snapshot of Guam’s past — and some say, its future.

Though abortion is legal in Guam up to 13 weeks of pregnancy, and later in certain cases, the last doctor who performed abortions left Guam in 2018. The closest abortion clinic on American soil is in Hawaii, an eight-hour flight away. And a pending court case could soon cut off access to abortion pills, the last way for most women on Guam to get legal abortions.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

As antiabortion activists around the country capitalize on momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Guam, a speck of land in the Pacific, stands out.

Forces on both sides of the abortion debate say that the island of 154,000 people is on track to become the purest example of what life would be like under a near-total ban. More than a dozen states have banned most abortions, forcing women there who seek to terminate pregnancies to travel elsewhere, sometimes at great cost and risk to their health. But none is as isolated as Guam.

“Guam is a litmus test,” said the territory’s attorney general, Douglas Moylan, a Republican who opposes abortion. “If antiabortion forces were to succeed anywhere in the United States, I would say Guam would be one of them.”

Advertisement

There are two doctors who are licensed in Guam and willing to provide abortions, and both are based in Hawaii, where they can see patients through video calls and prescribe abortion pills. That could change if the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals reinstates a territorial law that would require women to see a doctor in person to obtain pills.

A streak of antiabortion sentiment runs through Guam, and there are other attempts to further restrict the procedure. Moylan is fighting in federal court to try to revive a 1990 law that banned nearly all abortions but was blocked by a federal judge. In the meantime, the Legislature passed a bill last year that would prohibit most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It was vetoed by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, a Democrat, a nurse, and the island’s first female governor.

She recalled that as a student in California before the Roe v. Wade decision, she cared for women who were “hemorrhaging because either they self-aborted or they went to underground abortion clinics and they didn’t do it right.”

As the head of the Guam Nurses Association, Leon Guerrero testified in opposition to the 1990 ban, which would have made it a crime to perform, undergo or seek an abortion, except in some medical emergencies, or to encourage women to have abortions. A federal court ruled that the law was unconstitutional and blocked the territorial government from enforcing it, but it remains on the books.

Advertisement

“Everything that’s going around impacts Guam, and our women here, because we’re much more isolated in terms of access to health care,” the governor said.

The Guam law that requires women seeking an abortion to receive government-mandated information from a doctor — and only in person — has been blocked by a court order while a legal challenge proceeds. The two Hawaii-based doctors argue in their lawsuit that if the injunction is lifted, it would become practically impossible for them to assist women on Guam through telemedicine.

That would be a victory, as far as the island’s Catholic officials are concerned. In an interview at the chancery of the Archdiocese of Agana, where Pope John Paul II stayed overnight in 1981, Father Romeo Convocar, the apostolic administrator, said that abortion pills obtained by telemedicine is now one of his biggest concerns.

Last summer, anticipating that the Supreme Court would soon reverse the Roe v. Wade decision, the archdiocese distributed a pastoral letter to be read aloud in its two dozen churches: “Hope is rising across our country that the scourge of abortion will be significantly curtailed.”

Advocates of abortion rights fear what will happen on Guam — which has high rates of sexual assault and maternal mortality — if access to abortion pills is effectively blocked. The lawsuit filed by the Hawaii doctors, for instance, argues that women on Guam would face heightened medical risks, as well as daunting financial and logistical burdens. (According to census data, the median annual household income, excluding military families, was $58,000 in 2019, or about 20 percent below the national average.)

Advertisement

Famalao’an Rights, a reproductive rights nonprofit founded in 2019, stepped up its organizing in 2022 when the proposed six-week ban was gaining traction. A legislative committee’s 2,200-page report on the bill crackled with anguished e-mails and handwritten letters from the public, mostly opposing the ban.

Then came the Dobbs decision and its aftermath. “It just felt like we were at the top of the hill, so close to the finish line, and then the finish line moved,” said Kiana Joy Yabut, a leader in the group.

The Dobbs decision was demoralizing for the activists, who are bracing for more antiabortion bills and preparing to help women obtain abortions, even if it means breaking the law.

“I would gladly go to jail,” Yabut said.