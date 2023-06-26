Prosecutors files charges in shooting that killed 3 and wounded 6 in Kansas City

Responding officers found two men and a woman dead from gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot where a crowd had gathered near an auto shop known to host informal after-hours get-togethers, police said.

Keivon Greene is accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and prosecutors said they expect to file more charges. A second suspect was involved in the shooting, according to a probable cause statement.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was charged Monday in a weekend shooting that killed three people and wounded six more in Kansas City, police said.

According to the probable cause statement, one of the wounded told police the shooting started after she greeted one of the suspects and his girlfriend with a hug.

The victim's boyfriend then told the suspect to “watch his hands.” When the victim and her boyfriend began to walk away, the suspect took out a gun and fatally shot him in the back, according to the statement.

Another person pulled a gun and began shooting, striking the woman in the buttocks. The victim identified Greene as the man who shot her, according to the statement.

Online court records did not name an attorney for Greene.

Police initially said at least five others were shot and taken to hospitals by private vehicles and ambulances. On Monday, police identified a sixth person who went to a hospital after being wounded.

The dead were identified as Nikko Manning, 22; Jasity Strong, 28; and Camden Brown, 29.

Greene was taken into custody at a hospital, where he went after being shot in the hand. The second suspect was arrested Sunday in Grandview, Missouri, police said.

Police said Sunday that another person was wounded in a separate shooting blocks away about 3 a.m. No additional information in that shooting has been released.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves joined people at the scene in a prayer circle as officers collected evidence.