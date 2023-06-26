Baring it all for climate justice concerns

But the tactic also exposes the underlying challenge for protests like this: How do you turn an attention-grabbing gimmick — like mooning lawmakers — into a policy game changer — like stopping construction of a controversial electrical substation in East Boston?

Earlier this month, eight climate protesters were arrested at the State House after they disrupted a Senate session by baring their backsides to reveal 80 news articles. This one got more than 400. But what about the group’s main cause, which is the demand that lawmakers ban new fossil fuel infrastructure and stop current construction of new greenhouse-gas emitting projects? McGonagill said that if by “showing their butts to the government” protesters made the rest of us think about their campaign against fossil fuel, “Google it or just have a conversation about it,” from a PR perspective, “that’s what I consider success.”

Extinction Rebellion, or XR, is an international group of environmental activists, not to be confused with Tyre Extinguishers, another group that operates in several countries and recently took responsibility for deflating SUV tires on Beacon Hill to make the case against gas guzzlers. “We are deeply committed to non-violence, not destroying property, government or private,” McGonagill said. Getting arrested is part of the group’s overall strategy. In January, protesters connected to Extinction Rebellion were arrested for blocking the entrance to the East Boston substation. In February, demonstrators were arrested for occupying Governor Maura Healey’s office lobby. In May, protesters were arrested after occupying the gallery of the Massachusetts House for five hours. Then came the June mooning in the Senate.

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators were escorted out of the State House by Massachusetts State Police after disrupting a Senate session on June 15. Extinction Rebellion

Besides attracting attention, McGonagill said that the overall goal is to achieve “an actual, measurable shift in policy and practice.” And on that policy front, Healey, the Democratic governor of a blue state, is turning into a special target of the group’s disappointment. “We made it clear from the start that we expected a lot more from her than from (former governor) Charlie Baker,” McGonagill said. “But she has continued to offer nothing.”

Extinction Rebellion has a long list of demands, which the group contends Healey could achieve via executive order. The list includes: no new fossil fuel power plants, no new gas hookups, no new natural gas distribution pipelines, no new liquefied natural gas production facilities, no new gas stations, and no new airports. These activists also want to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure already under development, including a fuel-burning power plant in Peabody, a liquified natural gas facility in Charlton, an airfield expansion at Hanscom airport, the replacement of an old Hopkinton-Ashland pipeline with new pipe, and natural gas meter stations in Longmeadow and Charlton.

Acting in conjunction with GreenRoots Inc. and other local activists, Extinction Rebellion is also focusing attention on a substation currently under construction in East Boston by Eversource. The battle over the substation, which has been extensively reported by WBUR, goes back to 2014. The utility insists it’s safe and necessary to support an increased demand for electricity. But environmental activists question its necessity and argue that it’s location on lowlands near fuel tanks could create a dangerous situation. They want it moved to Massport-owned property.

The substation is an environmental justice cause that initially had backing from some powerful politicians. In 2020, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren asked the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to reopen its determination of need inquiry. When Mayor Michelle Wu was a Boston city councilor and candidate for mayor, she called the substation “unnecessary, unjust, and dangerous.” As attorney general, Healey said there was “no justice” in the decision to approve the substation. Eversource got the approval it needed at the end of the Baker administration, with a special waiver that allowed it to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits needed for the project.

Given the questions raised about the substation by a parade of establishment politicians, it does seem like these activists deserve some answers as to why it’s going forward without further challenge. Were those initial objections raised simply because it was happening under Baker, a Republican? Is it all good now just because Healey, a Democrat, sits in the governor’s office?

From the Healey administration perspective, the governor doesn’t have the legal authority to do what these activists want. But as McGonagill sees it, the activists “haven’t seen any positive movement on either the No New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure demand or the relocation of the East Boston substation.”

As for the bare bottoms at the State House, McGonagill said the media “would not be publishing stories about us if our eight brave members did not pull their pants down in front of a legislative body.”

Guilty as charged.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.