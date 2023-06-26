How and why Putin wounded himself

For many years, one of the big issues in the study of Russia was the distinction between autocracy and totalitarian dictatorship. Autocracy under the tsars was a system of rule by one person, unconstrained by law or popular control but limited by how far one ruler could reach. The Soviet totalitarian dictatorship was much more far-reaching since the dictator operated through a political party and police terror to transform an entire society in accordance with Marxist-Leninist ideology. Soviet totalitarianism assumed its most extreme form under Joseph Stalin. Nikita Khrushchev’s reforms reduced the regime’s reliance on terror. Mikhail Gorbachev used what was left of his totalitarian leverage to try to transform the USSR into a democracy.

The abortive revolt against President Vladimir Putin of Russia by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenary Wagner Group, the most stunning development in Putin’s more than 20-year rule, can best be understood in historical perspective by comparing his autocratic regime with the Soviet totalitarianism that preceded it.

What about post-Soviet Russia under Putin? Lacking a Communist-style political party, an omnipresent security police, and an all-encompassing ideology, and apparently content to leave its citizens alone if they stayed out of politics, Putin has seemed a modern autocrat who was less powerful than Khrushchev and Gorbachev. But, in fact, until the past several days, Putin proved more powerful than either Khrushchev or Gorbachev. Proof of this paradox is the fact that Khrushchev was actually ousted twice — the first time in 1957, when his opponents in the ruling Communist Party Presidium mustered a majority against him until he called upon the party Central Committee to overrule the Presidium; the second time in October 1964, when the Central Committee dumped Khrushchev for good.

Gorbachev, in turn, was forced from power after his Kremlin colleagues, including party, police, and military officials, mounted an abortive coup against him in August 1991, and Russian Republic leader Boris Yeltsin, supported by leaders of other Soviet republics, Ukraine and Belarus, to which the Communist system gave the theoretical right to secede from the USSR, finished the job in December, not only forcing Gorbachev from power but abolishing the USSR.

The point of these comparisons is that the very institutions of the Soviet Communist system that were designed to buttress the totalitarian leader theoretically had the authority to challenge him, and they used that power to oust both Khrushchev and Gorbachev. Whereas Putin’s institutions did not — except, perhaps, for the military, which appeared to be under his firm control.

What changed this situation was Putin’s ill-considered invasion of Ukraine. For it not only bogged him down in a seemingly endless conflict that has resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 Russians (as well as countless Ukrainians) but required him to rely on an independent armed force, the Wagner Group, under the control of Yevgeny Prigozhin. It is precisely the sort of force that the USSR’s totalitarian rulers never would have allowed to exist.

Why did Putin turn to Prigozhin? Partly because the Wagner Group seemed to fight the Ukrainians more effectively than regular Russian forces. But also, probably, to protect Putin from his own military if and when it decided he was responsible for the slaughter of so many of its soldiers and therefore became determined to remove him from office. The military was the only force in Putin’s Russia that had the strength to oust him. The puzzling fact that he allowed Prigozhin to calumniate Russia Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for so long revealed Putin’s real fears.

In that sense, Prigozhin’s abortive rebellion is Putin’s own creation. We do not know how the current Russian crisis will end: whether Prigozhin will fade away in Belarus, be poisoned there by Putin, or will rise again in Africa, where the Wagner Group still supports Russian client states. But whatever the eventual outcome, Putin has undermined himself by creating a powerful armed threat to his own survival — the absence of which had previously protected him from a similar fate that awaited Khrushchev and Gorbachev.

William Taubman, professor of political science emeritus at Amherst College, is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “Khrushchev: The Man and His Era,” and “Gorbachev: His Life and Times.”