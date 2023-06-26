Heartsick at betrayal, she still intends to donate her body to science

Re “Shock grows over trafficking of body parts” (Page A1, June 16): More than 40 years ago, part of my dental education included dissecting a cadaver. This still remains the best way for future medical professionals to learn human anatomy. It’s a difficult experience since it was many students’ first encounter with a dead body. We spent a semester smelling of formaldehyde, unable to eat foods with our hands because, in spite of gloves, the smell didn’t leave them. But we learned so much.

I was heartsick to read about the betrayal of decency by people who allegedly trafficked in body parts that had been donated for the greater good. My first thought was to rescind my planned donation of my body to the Harvard Anatomical Gift Program, but my second thought was that I want future doctors to have the same understanding of human anatomy that I got from dissecting a human body.