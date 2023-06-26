Mass. must respond to record number of opioid deaths

The presence of fentanyl and other deadly synthetic drugs calls for rapidly expanding access to harm reduction supplies, including needle exchange programs. By creating a safe and hygienic place for individuals to inject pre-obtained drugs under supervision, the Commonwealth can prevent overdose deaths.

Fueled by fentanyl, drug overdose deaths are once again climbing , and urgent action is needed from Beacon Hill. In 2019, the Harm Reduction Commission submitted two key recommendations to the Legislature that should be implemented: In partnership with municipalities, the state needs to foster a culture of harm reduction and a pilot program for overdose prevention centers should be supported (“ 2022 Mass. opioid deaths set record ,” Page A1, June 23).

We need to own up to the reality that we do not have a culture of harm reduction. In the city of Toronto, more than 60 organizations in more than 100 locations offer harm reduction supplies and services, including mobile vans. That is a culture of harm reduction.

Addiction is a disease. The harsh reality is that someone cannot find the path to treatment and recovery if they are dead.

Marylou Sudders

Cambridge

The writer is the chair of the Harm Reduction Commission and a former secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.





We can’t boost services without the workforce to make it happen

The state’s latest report on opioid-related deaths is a devastating reminder that the overdose crisis is continuing unabated, affecting thousands of individuals and families. In order to meet the needs of people with substance use disorders in Massachusetts, we must sustain and strengthen our investments in evidence-based and effective interventions, such as specialty addiction treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services that are available on-demand and within an individual’s community.

However, we cannot expand, enhance, or even maintain existing services without the corresponding workforce to support them. Our community-based substance use treatment providers cite enormous strains on recruiting and retaining employees. While fatal overdoses continue to rise, inpatient substance use disorder treatment beds have been declining, with more than 290 beds moving offline in the past four months largely due to staffing issues.

In our outpatient system, access to life-saving therapy and counseling are threatened by similar workforce strains and inadequate public and private insurer reimbursement. We know that those who are low-income, uninsured, or underinsured are disproportionately affected by program closures and limitations, and significant investment is needed to sustain both the necessary treatment beds and the outpatient treatment system.

As the latest statistics demonstrate, there is an urgent need to address the overdose crisis by improving the ability of people with a substance use disorder to access treatment services.

Lydia Conley

President/CEO

Association for Behavioral Healthcare

Framingham