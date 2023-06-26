How Adam Duvall manages his Type 1 diabetes while playing for the Red Sox

He starts to feel jittery or light-headed as his blood sugar level starts to drop.

Every now and then, when an inning goes long and he’s standing in the outfield, Adam Duvall gets an unwelcome reminder of his Type 1 diabetes.

“I get a little nervous sometimes,” he said. “Like, when is this inning going to end?”

It’s why Duvall always asks the Red Sox relief pitchers to bring an extra bottle of Gatorade or a protein bar out to the bullpen so he can get some help when needed.

“I’ll yell out, ‘Hey, I need some sugar,’ and they’ll get something to me during a pitching change,” Duvall said. “It can get a little scary if you’re out there a long time. I need that quick-acting sugar like from juice.”

Duvall discovered he had Type 1 diabetes in 2012 when he was a Single A player in the Giants organization. He rapidly lost weight, his mouth always felt dry, and he was waking up frequently at night to use the bathroom.

“Just always drained and tired,” he said. “I knew something was wrong.”

A blood test revealed he was a diabetic.

“It was like a smack in the face,” Duvall said. “But then it became finding a way to attack it.”

Duvall learned it was a genetic disease that caused the pancreas to stop producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood glucose levels. It can be controlled with insulin being administered via injection or through a pump, along with a proper diet and exercise.

Duvall plays with a quarter-sized sensor attached to his body and a pump in his back pocket. A thin tube delivers insulin via a small needle in the skin. The pump works continuously to deliver small amounts of insulin.

“I wear it every minute of every day besides when I shower,” Duvall said. “It’s hooked up 24/7.”

The sensor and pump communicate via Bluetooth and Duvall gets data on his phone to monitor his health. Diabetes doesn’t interfere with playing baseball at all provided Duvall stays alert to the readings from his sensor.

“Every time I’ve changed teams I get with their doctors and go through the process,” Duvall said. “I monitor myself, but they know what to do if I’m going low. I communicate with the medical staff as much as possible.”

Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is a Type 1 diabetic, as were a number of former players, including Catfish Hunter, Ron Santo, Sam Fuld, and Dave Hollins.

“There are a few of us in baseball,” Duvall said. “We talk a lot and help each other out.”

One of the recent topics has been the rising cost of insulin. Duvall can afford his insulin prescription, but many others can’t with prices soaring in recent years.

Duvall has partnered with the American Diabetes Association and Eli Lilly, the nation’s largest manufacturer of insulin, to promote its $35 out-of-pocket monthly price cap on the drug.

“There needs to be increased awareness of this affordable insulin so that people who need it can get it,” he said. “This is an option.”

Lilly.com has more details.

“We need the information to be out there,” Duvall said.

Now 34, Duvall has played parts of 10 seasons in the majors. He was an All-Star in 2016 and won a Gold Glove in 2021 when he helped lead the Braves to a World Series title.

His accomplishments become more impressive when you consider Duvall missed his senior year of high school in Kentucky recovering from back surgery and barely played as a freshman at the University of Louisville.

He transferred to a junior college to get playing time, then returned to Louisville and was a 11th-round pick in the 2010 draft.

“I basically missed two years when you do a lot of development as a player,” he said. “That was the first hurdle and the second one was, of course, the diabetes.

“I’d think I’m mentally tougher because of everything that’s happened. I feel like I have a good perspective on things.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.