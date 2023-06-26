The Bay State Summer Games are booming again, with new venues and rising participation

There are 300 registered for badminton, 175 for fencing, and a cap of 150 for weightlifting.

Swimming attracted 400-plus competitors over the weekend to the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, ages 7 to 82. There was figure skating at the Nashoba Valley Olympia, 6-on-6 field hockey at GameOn in Fitchburg, archery at the MetroWest YMCA Outdoor Center in Hopkinton, and more than 50 competitors in baton.

The Bay State Summer Games, a staple in Massachusetts since 1982, is back in full swing and surging back to pre-COVID participation numbers.

“We are up in registration, in over half of our sports,” said executive director Kevin Cummings, now in his 38th year with the Bay State Games after first coming on board as sports coordinator out of Boston College in 1984.

Already, the wrestling numbers are ahead of last year’s total (350), with a hard deadline of July 5. After the COVID cancellation in 2020, the Games returned in 2021 with 75 percent of the sports offered, but with restrictions. A year ago, participation continued to rise.

Weather permitting, team tryouts are scheduled this week for baseball, field hockey, hockey, soccer, softball, and volleyball. Team competition kicks off July 5 with baseball at Monan Park (BC High).

Those sports will do well, but others, such as badminton and pickleball will as well because there’s no outside competition from club or travel teams.

GameOn (Fitchburg) will host eight sports and an estimated 1,500 athletes and families during the second week of July.

“This state-of-the-art facility allows us to enhance the athlete and spectator experience and provide a true Olympic-style multi-sport atmosphere for our participants,” said Cummings.

Additionally, the Bay State Games will induct three new members — Steve Freker, Dave McGillivray, and Debra Terho — into its Hall of Fame, with a pre-game awards ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday night before the Red Sox-Marlins game.

Freker has been a Bay State Games coach for 35 years. The current Malden head baseball coach is a two-time Globe Coach of the Year, a former state champion, and a member of the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

McGillivray is the founder and incorporator of The Bay State Games and the 36-year race and technical director of the Boston Marathon. He has run 168 marathons himself and participated in the World Marathon Challenge — seven marathons run on all seven continents across seven days — in 2018.

Terho, the trap shooting commissioner for the Bay State Games, is a former All-American for the National Skeet Shooting Association and a 36-year shotgun shooting veteran. She also coaches a youth shotgun shooting team called the High Flyers and helps train people to be certified shotgun coaches with the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

St. John's Prep's Jake Cuddire plays in the 2022 Agganis All-Star football game in Lynn. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Agganis games

Agganis All-Star week — played in memory of legendary Lynn athlete Harry Agganis (Lynn Classical/Boston University/Boston Red Sox) — kicked off Sunday with boys’ and girls’ lacrosse games, along with softball and baseball games. It continues Monday with girls’ and boys’ basketball (5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Lynn Classical), boys’ and girls’ soccer games Tuesday at Manning Stadium (5:30 and 7 p.m.), and finally, the 61st Agganis All-Star Football game on Wednesday back at Manning (6 p.m.).

The 2023 Agganis Scholarship recipients: Isabel Bettencourt (Peabody/Bates), Anthony D’Itria (St. Mary’s/Colby), Sarah DiVasta (Peabody/South Carolina), Anna Fringuelli (St. Mary’s/Alabama), d-Allie Fritz (St. Mary’s/Boston College), k-Nathan Hammerschmitt Le Gal (Essex Tech/Dartmouth), Maria Ryan (Bishop Fenwick/Holy Cross), Penelope Spack (Peabody/Rhode Island), Catherine Trautman (Marblehead/Colorado), a-Brady Warren (Lynn Classical/Saint Anselm), and pr-Celia Carbone (Lynnfield/Salem State); d-Thomas L Demakes Scholarship; k-George D. Behrakis Scholarship; a-Greg Agganis Scholarship; pr-Agganis Foundation President’s Scholarship.

Since 1955, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to 1,051 student-athletes. The Agganis All-Star Games serve as a fundraiser for the scholarship program.

New Triton coach Paul Sobolewski (center) previously led Pope John to the Division 8 Super Bowl. Jim Davis

Coaching chatter

At nearly every stop during his 17-year coaching odyssey, Paul Sobolewski has virtually created a contender overnight.

Coming off an 8-3 season at Lowell Catholic, with a 51-14 record over his past six seasons as a head coach, Sobolewski takes on his next challenge this fall, when he will coach a Triton program that has gone 11-15 over the past three seasons.

Sobolewski first started coaching at his alma mater, Pope John, in 2003, posting a 9-2 record with a single-season record 363 points. Next, he turned around a struggling Winchester team with an innovative spread offense, earning Middlesex League Coach of the Year honors in 2009.

In 2016-2017, Soblewski led Cathedral to a 19-4 record over two seasons, topping out with a Division 8 state semifinals appearance. In 2018, he returned to Pope John as head coach and athletic director, leading his alma mater to the D8 Super Bowl just one year after the program returned to varsity status.

When Pope John closed, Sobolewski returned to Lowell Catholic, leading the Crusaders to a Commonwealth League title and the No. 2 seed in the D8 statewide bracket. His overall career record is 108-78.

▪ Jason Ronan, who has been coaching with Quincy Youth Hockey for a decade-plus, is the new varsity girls’ coach at Quincy/North Quincy.

Notables

▪ Anna Nguyen, a rising senior at Reading High who is committed to Princeton, won her second consecutive New England Junior Tennis Championship in the 18-and-under division last Tuesday at Amherst College. The No. 1 seed, Nguyen won five matches without losing a set in the four-day event, taking the final 6-1, 6-2 against the No. 6 seed. With the win, she qualifies for nationals in San Diego in August . . . At last week’s New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, the Middlesex School’s 1,600-meter relay team of Malcolm Clark, Alijah Clark, Lucas Mylon, and Matthew Wing broke the state record with their clocking of 3:27.55. The previous mark (3:27.75) was set by Billerica, at the 2014 New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, N.C.

▪ Headlined by football coach Hal Kopp (1964-70), Waltham High will induct five individuals, plus the 1966 boys’ hockey team, in its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Friday, Oct. 27. Kopp, who directed the Hawks to an unbeaten season in 1965, also coached the University of Rhode Island to three Yankee Conference championships in five seasons (1952-55), led BYU for three years (1956-58), and was the first football coach at Bentley in the program’s inaugural season in 1972. Kopp died in 1998 at age 89. The honorees also include Steve LaForest (’82), the school’s current athletic director who was a soccer/basketball/baseball standout for the Hawks; Liz Centofanti (’03, field hockey); Dan Arone (’99, wrestling); Mike Arone (’03, wrestling); and Allie Hickey (’10, hockey). Contact John Maguire for tickets at maguirej19@gmail.com.

Correspondents Ethan Fuller and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.