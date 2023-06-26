Patrice Bergeron wins Selke for record sixth time, Linus Ullmark and Jim Montgomery also clean up at NHL Awards

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the league’s best goaltender, and coach Jim Montgomery was named Coach of the Year.

Patrice Bergeron was named the winner of the Selke Trophy for the second consecutive season and a record sixth time Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville .

It’s no surprise the record-setting Bruins — winners of the Presidents’ Trophy and the record for regular-season wins — cleaned up at the NHL Awards.

Bergeron received 187 of 196 first-place votes en route to 1,914 voting points, which marks not only the most decisive of his six Selke wins, but also the most dominant in the trophy’s 45-year history. Ullmark earned 22 first-place votes for the Vezina and was a top-three pick on 29 ballots for 127 voting points.

Bergeron’s 61.1 percent faceoff percentage was second in the NHL (minimum 500 attempts). He was first in faceoffs won (1,043), second in faceoffs taken (1,706), and fifth in defensive percentage (61.8 percent).

The center was fourth among Bruins forwards in average ice time per game (17:24), third in shorthanded ice time per game (1:46), second in blocked shots (54), and fourth in takeaways (38).

After the Bruins’ Game 7 loss to the Panthers, Bergeron was noncommittal about plans to return for a 20th NHL season. The 37-year-old is an unrestricted free agent.

Bergeron suffered a herniated disk in Boston’s final game of the regular season and sat out the first four games of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He played the final three games of the first-round series but scored just one goal.

Other finalists for the Selke included Nico Hischier (New Jersey) and Mitch Marner (Toronto).

Ullmark, who tied for the NHL lead in wins with Alexandar Georgiev of the Avalanche, was 40-6-1 and led the NHL in goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938) in 49 games (48 starts), helping the Bruins set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points this past season.

Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman — the league’s best 1-2 punch between the pipes — shared the William M. Jennings Trophy as the Bruins allowed an NHL-low 177 goals (including shootout-deciding goals).

Ullmark, who became the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 40 wins (in his 49th game), began the season 22-1-1 and lost two straight games only once all season. He allowed two goals or fewer in 36 games.

A first-time finalist, Ullmark is the first Bruin to win the award since Tuukka Rask in 2013-14. He bested fellow finalists Connor Hellebuyck (Jets) and Ilya Sorokin (Islanders) for the award.

Boston hired Montgomery, 53, June 30 to replace Bruce Cassidy, and he guided the Bruins to the most wins (65) and points (135) in a season in NHL history. He earned 79 of the 82 first-place ballots.

The Bruins had an .823 points percentage and a plus-128 goal differential, ranked first in goals against per game (2.12) and penalty-killing percentage (87.3), and were second in goals per game (3.66) and 12th on the power play (22.2 percent).

Montgomery, however, is left with more questions than answers following the Bruins’ postseason crash.

“Quite frankly, how the hell did we lose, being up, 3-1?” Montgomery said Sunday. “I never imagined that I’d be in that situation . . . that I would not prevail in that.”

Montgomery is a first-time finalist for Coach of the Year. He is the fifth Bruins coach to win the award and first since Cassidy in 2019-20. This year’s other finalists included Dave Hakstol (Seattle) and Lindy Ruff (New Jersey).





