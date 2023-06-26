Bruins trade Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Blackhawks

The Bruins get two defensemen in return: 24-year-old Ian Mitchell and 22-year-old Alec Regula, both restricted free agents.

The salary cap-strapped Bruins are trading forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Monday.

Moving Hall’s contract — $6 million over each of the next two years — will clear some cap space for the Bruins, who do not have a pick in the first two rounds of this week’s NHL draft.

The Blackhawks, who hold the first pick in the draft, are looking to the future with slam-dunk prospect Connor Bedard, the presumptive No. 1 choice. Hall could help Bedard acclimate to the league.

Hall, 31, was sidelined with a lower-body injury in late February and returned to the ice just before the start of the playoffs. He appeared in just 61 games last season, and scored five goals in Boston’s ill-fated first-round series loss to the Panthers.

Hall joined the Bruins via trade from the Sabres in April 2021. The 2018 NHL MVP with the Devils, Hall has notched 693 regular-season points in his 13-year career, with 264 goals and 429 assists. In his 2¼ seasons in Boston, Hall scored 44 regular-season goals.

Foligno, 35, will be an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens Saturday. He signed with the Bruins in July 2021, and appeared in 64 games in the 2021-22 season and 60 last season.

Mitchell spent three years at Denver — where he played for Bruins coach Jim Montgomery as a freshman — after being drafted by the Blackhawks in 2017. He has appeared in 82 NHL games, including 35 last season (one goal, seven assists).

Regula has appeared in 22 NHL contests since behind drafted in 2018. He spent three years in the OHL and much of the past two seasons with Chicago’s AHL outfit.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.