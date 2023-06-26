Celtics to open Summer League play on July 8

The Celtics will open their NBA Summer League season in Las Vegas on July 8. And though the stakes are lower and the teams will look much different, all four matchups have recent history between franchises.
Boston tips off against the Miami Heat (3 p.m. July 8, NBA TV) less than two months after its crushing Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat selected UCLA star Jaime Jacquez Jr. with the No. 18 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
The Celtics then play the Washington Wizards the next day, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV), after recently acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the franchise in last week’s surprise three-team trade.
Next up is the Los Angeles Lakers on July 12 (10 p.m., ESPN2) in a small-scale renewal of the classic rivalry, followed by a July 14 meeting (7 p.m., ESPN2) with the division rival New York Knicks. The Celtics will also play a fifth game against an opponent that will be determined based on record and seeding.
Official Summer League rosters have yet to be announced. Adam Himmelsbach recently reported the Celtics’ 2023 pick, Jordan Walsh, will suit up for the Celtics along with JD Davison, last year’s second-round selection.
Aleksander Balcerowski, a 22-year-old, 7-foot-1-inch center who played in Spain’s Liga ACB last season, will also likely join the Summer League squad after initially being a target last year.
Celtics reserve forward Justin Champagnie and Maine Celtics guard Kamar Baldwin are expected to be on the roster, along with 29-year-old NBA veteran Mychal Mulder, 2020 second-round draft pick Jay Scrubb, 26-year-old forward Justin Bean, and other additions. Assistant coach Tony Dobbins will lead the Vegas team.