Celtics to open Summer League play on July 8

The Celtics will open their NBA Summer League season in Las Vegas on July 8. And though the stakes are lower and the teams will look much different, all four matchups have recent history between franchises.

Boston tips off against the Miami Heat (3 p.m. July 8, NBA TV) less than two months after its crushing Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat selected UCLA star Jaime Jacquez Jr. with the No. 18 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The Celtics then play the Washington Wizards the next day, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV), after recently acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the franchise in last week’s surprise three-team trade.