A cluster of talent at Double A Portland bodes well for the Red Sox’ future

The trio was together for just 3½ weeks with the Sea Dogs, following Mayer’s promotion from High A Greenville at the end of May. Yet the glimpse of three standout Red Sox prospects in the same lineup offered the clearest sense in years of emerging possibility in the upper levels of the system.

PORTLAND, Maine — As Ceddanne Rafaela cleaned out his locker in Portland’s Hadlock Field, second baseman Nick Yorke and shortstop Marcelo Mayer approached the 22-year-old outfielder to congratulate him on his promotion to Triple A Worcester for the second half of the season. The two infielders embraced their former-and-likely-future teammate.

Advertisement

Rafaela, Yorke, and Mayer were the first group of three top-100 prospects in the same lineup for a Red Sox minor league team since 2016, when Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, and Yoan Moncada were all in High A Salem together to start the year.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Such a cluster of talent is felt by those around the players.

“There’s a gravitational pull that these guys have,” said Sea Dogs pitcher Sterling Sharp, whose early days in the Nationals system included multiple levels playing with Juan Soto. “In the clubhouse, you can tell how guys are waiting to see what new special thing they can do.

“The top three that we have here — Marcelo, Yorkie, Ceddanne — you can tell they just have the ‘it’ factor, just like everyone saw with Soto.

“They’re going to have their setbacks and struggles. But they’ll make that jump and they will become good big league players in the future.”

It’s not outlandish to think that all three could be together again in Triple A and even in the big leagues in 2024, accelerating the transition of the Red Sox from a veteran group experiencing significant year-over-year turnover to one built around up-and-coming players.

Advertisement

The possibility of a continued ascent together — with other promising albeit less-heralded prospects — has not been lost on any of them.

“It definitely does creep into your mind, and it’s exciting,” Mayer said.

“Obviously it comes to your mind, coming up with them, that we can keep [playing together with] the team we have now,” Rafaela agreed one day before his promotion. “It’s incredible I think where we are right now.”

Infielder/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, 22, is known for his highlight-reel defense. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Rafaela hit .294/.332/.441 with 6 homers and 30 steals while making highlight-reel plays in center. Improvements in his swing decisions — the key development focus for the 22-year-old — over the first half in Portland convinced Sox decision-makers that he was ready for the next level.

Yorke, 21, is hitting .286/.377/.475 with 9 homers and 24 extra-base hits in 60 games for Portland. After an injury-riddled 2022 campaign in Greenville, he looks like a potential everyday big leaguer.

“Going into 2021, I still hadn’t dealt with a lot of failure in baseball,” he said. “So I think 2022 was necessary for my development in terms of what I need to do to get out of slumps. And now I feel like I’m pretty much back to my old self.”

Mayer has shown power (five homers in 21 games) since his promotion in late May but acknowledges that he’s still adjusting to the improved command of pitchers. Still, he’s viewed as a sky’s-the-limit talent.

Advertisement

“If he focuses on his goals for each day, there’s no doubt this kid’s going to be exactly what he’s supposed to be,” said Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson.

The interest in the group goes beyond individual talent. There is a style and energy to the way they play.

Take the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Reading Phillies. Rafaela opened the bottom of the first by taking three pitches near the strike zone to get ahead, 3-and-0, then jumped on a fastball on the outer half of the plate, lacing it into the right-field stands.

Yorke followed by reaching on an error, then caught the center fielder off-guard when he took off for third after Mayer flicked a changeup to shallow left-center. Yorke dove safely into third, while Mayer alertly sniffed an extra 90 feet and reached second.

Yorke ended up scoring the second run on a ground out.

As a group, players in Portland — at the behest of Epperson and the coaching staff — have looked to set a tone on the field.

“We come off the field and seven of our nine guys’ jerseys are completely dirty,” said Yorke. “We’re just a bunch of ballers.

“It’s been a lot of fun to play here, because if you don’t play hard, you stick out like a sore thumb because of how hard we play. We’ve built a really good atmosphere here of how we need to go about our business every day. It’s been great.”

Advertisement

Nick Yorke is batting .286 in his first 60 games of Double A ball in the 2023 season for the Portland Sea Dogs. Alex Speier/Globe Staff

While the primary focus of minor leaguers tends to be on individual development, this year’s Sea Dogs — who have seen a number of potential future big leaguers, including already-promoted pitchers Shane Drohan and Ryan Fernandez as well as infielder Chase Meidroth and catcher Nathan Hickey — have played with a collective competitive purpose.

They finished the first half of the season with a 40-29 (.580) record that was second-best in the Eastern League, and they acknowledged disappointment in falling short of clinching a playoff berth with a late first-half fade.

“We don’t like losing,” said Rafaela.

Of course, there are no guarantees, even with such a talented group. The last time the Sox had a comparable talent base in Portland was 2014, when Mookie Betts, Blake Swihart, Henry Owens, and Brian Johnson all were regarded as top prospects. While Betts emerged as a superstar and the heartbeat of the 2018 champions, the other three saw their careers fall short of expectations.

Then again, the 2005 Sea Dogs — featuring Jon Lester, Jonathan Papelbon, Dustin Pedroia, and Hanley Ramirez, among others — produced the core of teams that won titles in 2007 and 2013.

It remains to be seen which path this year’s group takes. Perhaps Mayer becomes an All-Star, with Rafaela and Yorke as above-average big league regulars. Or maybe Mayer becomes “only” an average everyday big leaguer while Rafaela becomes more of a glove-first part-time player and Yorke becomes a bat-first part-timer.

Advertisement

All three are young enough that their futures cover broad spans of possibility.

But through the first half of the season, the group provided a tangible sense of possibility in Portland that has a chance to improve the long-term outlook of the Red Sox.

“This is a real, real important group,” said Epperson. “You’re talking about everyday guys that are in the middle of your field. When you look at these guys, you can’t help but get excited for who we are going to be.

“I get a front-row seat every night to see it. You get caught up looking at it and saying, ‘This could be pretty special. Pretty special.’ ”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.