Fenway Sports Group will own Boston team in innovative new golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The tech-infused, virtual-reality team golf experience is called TGL and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the RFK NASCAR team, will be the primary owner of one of the six inaugural TGL teams.

You’ll recognize the golfers because they’re among the top players in the world, but you’ve likely never seen the version of golf they’ll be playing.

A new PGA Tour-associated golf league starts in January, and Boston is getting one of the six teams.

“We consider this to be something that we can help grow and participate in what I think is an innovative idea,” said FSG chairman Tom Werner, who lauded the growth potential of the sport of golf, in an interview.

“Not just the trajectory of golf as we would call it traditionally with green grass, but golf as it relates to people who play it off-course, either with simulators or the experience of Topgolf. The participation in that actually exceeded traditional green grass golf last year, and not only that, but there’s been a huge increase in young golfers between the ages of 18 to 34 participating, and this is a perfect format for younger viewers.”

Played before TV cameras and around 2,000 fans in an indoor TV studio in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday nights in prime time, six teams of three players each – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlrory, and Jon Rahm are among the pool of 18 players – will hit tee and fairway shots into a simulated screen, with the short game played on greens capable of shifting their shape, bunker placement, and topography for each hole.

Still to be revealed in addition to the name of the Boston team is how the 18 players will be allotted among all six teams. Competitive ranking of the players, as well as their schedules, marketability to each team’s fan base, and ownership’s input will be factored into team selection.

With the fresh and legally fraught union of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour still playing out, it’s to be determined if LIV golfers can or will join TGL, an acronym for TMRW Golf League, whose parent company – founded by Woods and McIlroy along with CEO Mike McCarley – is TMRW (pronounced “tomorrow”) Sports.

The matches will be played weekly from mid-January through April. An announcement on the broadcaster is expected this summer.

From left: Palm Beach State College president Ava Parker, professional golfer Tiger Woods, TMRW Sports CEO Mike McCarley, professional golfer Rory McIlroy, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at a groundbreaking for the TGL facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The TGL venture marks the first not only for FSG in a new sports league but also for a team that’s not going to be competing in Boston – or, for that matter, Massachusetts or New England.

The challenge before FSG is to find a way to brand and market a team Boston fans can identify with and root for.

“The idea of team sports is that you represent communities, right?” said Werner. “We represent Boston and we think that we’ve been successful in connecting, for example, the Fenway Park experience out to the community. I think the advantage of TMRW Golf is that it can allow for a team sport to grow. We can create this team concept with Boston. That is a thing that we think we’re pretty strong at.

“When people put on a Red Sox uniform, you connect to them whether or not they’re playing at Fenway Park or they’re playing at Dodger Stadium.”

The pandemic and how the NBA played the remainder of its 2020 season in a bubble in Orlando was only part of the inspiration behind the TGL’s one-site set-up, McCarley said.

“The reality here is that most of the top golfers in the world live and practice together in South Florida and then they travel all around the world to play in competitions,” said McCarley. “The idea was creating something that’s complementary to their existing schedule so they will be able to continue to play that schedule.”

The league and teams will sell tickets to the 135,000-square foot venue still under construction on Palm Beach State College’s Palm Beach Gardens campus. Supporters sections will be situated across from each team’s bench.

“All of those things are going to be familiar to sports fans in a way that they would find in nearly any other sports environment, much like sitting courtside at an NBA game with light and music player introductions,” said McCarley.

Besides Woods, McIlrory, and Rahm, nine other PGA Tour members have agreed to join TGL: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, and Rickie Fowler.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles TGL franchise was introduced as the first “Original Six” team. That ownership group is led by Alexis Ohanian, principal owner of the NWSL’s Angel City FC and co-founder of Reddit, his wife, tennis champion Serena Williams, and her sister, Venus Williams.

FSG’s growth phase is not complete. Along with FSG partner LeBron James, the group still has its eyes on becoming primary owner of an NBA franchise, with the expansion club expected to land in Las Vegas front and center of that vision.

“We’re opportunistic,” said Werner. “But on the other hand, we also like to tend to our knitting and so we view each thing as it comes in. We’re focused now on helping Mike grow this.”

TMRW’s launch announcement last October featured a cavalcade of rich and famous investors from the athlete, celebrity and ownership realms.

A partial list includes Jayson Tatum of the Celtics; Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels; Alex Morgan, San Diego Wave and USWNT; Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback; Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors.

Also on the list: Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Darius Rucker.

Both John Henry, FSG principal owner and Werner invested individually along with FSG. Henry owns the Boston Globe.

Among the other investors are Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner; David Blitzer, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils; Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten Conference; Reggie Love, former White House personal aide to President Barack Obama; and Dick Ebersol, former chairman of NBC Sports.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.