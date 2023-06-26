Hingham’s Matty Beniers scores Calder Trophy at NHL Awards as top rookie for 2022-23

The Calder is awarded annually “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition.”

That’s an apt description for Hingham’s Matty Beniers, who capped his rookie season when he copped the Calder Trophy on Monday night at the NHL Awards ceremony.

That’s another apt description for Beniers.

The first-ever draft pick of the expansion Seattle Kraken (second overall in 2021), Beniers gave the Pacific Northwest — and the rest of the NHL — a preview of things to come during a 10-game stint at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound center really took off in 2022-23, playing in 80 games, mostly on the Kraken’s first line with wingers Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann. Beniers led all rookies with 57 points and his 24 goals were tied for tops with Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston.

“You know stats, I guess, tell a little bit of the story, but in Matty’s case, just a real small piece of the story,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “You can’t make up or you can’t create presence. And Matty’s got presence. He’s got a ton of it. When he walks into a room, it’s not his physical stature, it’s the way he carries himself. It’s his demeanor, it’s his confidence, it’s his work ethic. It’s that whole package.”

Beniers played at Milton Academy before joining the US national team development program. After initially committing to Harvard, Beniers switched to Michigan after the Crimson canceled its 2020-21 season due to Covid-19.

He is the fifth player to hone his skills at a New England high school to win the Calder, joining Acton-Boxboro’s Tom Barrasso (1984), Chesire (Conn.) and Avon Old Farms product Brian Leetch (1989), Bryan Berard (1997) from Mount Saint Charles (R.I.), and Fairfield (Conn.) Prep’s Chris Drury (1999).

Berniers is clearly proud of his roots.

“I absolutely love, love Boston, loved growing up there,” he said. “It’s been, it’s been awesome to, you know, get back there every summer and be around all the other guys that are, you know, playing in the NHL, so it’s just a lot of fun.”

Beniers beat out Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (his former Michigan teammate) and Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for the award.

“What a season he had. He’s an impressive young man,” said Hakstol. “He works and improves and picks the areas of his game that maybe aren’t his strengths, and he wants to attack it. He doesn’t run from it. So that’s a real important thing. That’s why I think he’s going to be a great player for a long time to come.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.