How much do all those errors cost the Red Sox? A lot, actually.

“It’s really hard when you lose a player like Xander, but it’s even harder when you lose a person like Xander,” Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said at the time. “Do you wish you could have homegrown stars from start to finish? Of course you do. But unfortunately that’s not the reality of this business all the time.”

For most of the last offseason, the Red Sox agonized over the reality that not only would they not be able to agree to terms with Xander Bogaerts, the homegrown shortstop who had played all 10 years of his career for the franchise, but also that they would have to explain the loss of a mainstay to their fan base.

The Sox lost a player who had been on two World Series winners and become one of the franchise’s faces. But they also lost stability at one of the most important positions on the field.

Kennedy and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom vowed to build a playoff-caliber roster, but plans hit a snag when Trevor Story, the most likely replacement for Bogaerts at shortstop, had right elbow surgery in January. The Sox then turned to Kiké Hernández, trusting a player known for his versatility to transition into an everyday role.

But 79 games into the season, the Sox are second in the majors in errors with 53, and shortstop has been their biggest trouble spot.

Some of the errors have been embarrassing and some have been forgettable. Taken as a whole, the breakdowns have come to identify the Sox as they sit in last place in the AL East, with the 13 games between them and first-place Rays feeling like an ocean.

The Sox have used 44 players in the field, and 15 of them have committed at least one error. Hernández leads the majors with 14.

The total is by far a career high for Hernández. He had spent most of his career in the outfield (527 games), and his work there was pretty clean (just nine errors).

This season, he has played 55 games at shortstop — already a career high — and all of his errors have come at that position.

Over Bogaerts’s tenure at shortstop, the position was relatively dependable. His career high for errors was 17 (2019), and the Sox never used more than seven players at shortstop in a season while Bogaerts was on the roster. They’ve already used seven shortstops this year, most in the majors.

Along with dependability up the middle, clean fielding has come to be expected at Fenway. Since 2012, the Sox have had fewer than 100 errors every season except 2012 (101), 2017 (107), and 2021 (108).

They are on pace to commit 112 errors this season, which would be their most since the 2010 team made 113.

Mistakes happen. But they come at a price. The Sox’s 53 errors have turned into 33 unearned runs, fourth-most in baseball. They’re 17-21 when they commit an error and they’re 9-13 when they give up an unearned run.

It goes without saying that giving opponents extra outs and unearned runs makes it difficult to win. The only team with a .500 record this season in games in which they give up an unearned run is the Mets (6-6). The only teams since 2021 with winning records when they’ve given up an earned run are the Padres last season (17-16) and the Giants in 2021 (24-22).

Twenty-two of the Red Sox’ errors have come in the seventh inning or later. Ten have come with the game tied (they lost eight of those games). Five came when they were holding a one-run lead (they lost three of those) and another five came when they were down one (they lost three of those, too). The errors are more common when they’re trailing (24) than when they’re up (19).

As a former player whose sure-handed fielding allowed him to play 14 major league seasons, manager Alex Cora takes pride in defense. However, his time as Sox manager has been marked by below-average fielding. In the six seasons since Cora became manager in 2018 (and counting 2020, when Ron Roenicke was interim manager), the Sox have committed 456 errors and allowed 302 unearned runs. The errors are the ninth-most in that span according to Statspass and the unearned runs rank 10th.

Those numbers compare unfavorably to previous eras. In five seasons under John Farrell (2013-17), the Sox committed 451 errors (22d) and gave up 276 unearned runs (13). In 2012, Bobby Valentine’s lone season as manager, the Sox committed 101 errors (17th) and allowed 52 unearned runs (19th). During Terry Francona’s eight-year run from 2004-11, the Sox committed 744 errors (26th) and allowed 450 unearned runs (21th).

For his part, Cora has taken responsibility, calling the Sox’ play sloppy, implementing more defensive work before games, and making lineup changes to put the most solid gloves on the field.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.