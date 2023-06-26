Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL; lefty Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break

The Marlins placed Rogers on the 15-day injured list on April 21 with a left biceps strain and on June 14 put him on the 60-day IL. Rogers, who last pitched in an April 19 start against San Francisco, is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Rogers told the Miami Herald that he “felt and heard a pop” when he was warming up in the bullpen before a June 10 rehab start, but added that he doesn’t believe he will need surgery for the injury.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins after the center fielder spent the past month on the injured list with a right toe turf injury, but lefthander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat.

Chisholm hasn’t played for the Marlins since May 13, when he collided with the center-field wall while attempting to catch a drive hit by Henry Ramos in a loss against Cincinnati. He remained down on the warning track for a couple of minutes before he reached his feet and limped off the field, and the Marlins placed him on the injured list a couple days later.

Playing in the outfield for the first time, Chisholm was batting .229 with seven homers and was tied for second in the NL with 14 stolen bases at the time of the injury. Miami sent Chisholm on a rehab assignment with Triple A Jacksonville on June 20.

Miami also activated third baseman Jean Segura, who had been on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

The Baltimore Orioles called up another of their top prospects on Monday, selecting the contract of infielder Jordan Westburg from Triple A Norfolk.

Westburg is ranked 34th on MLB Pipeline’s prospect list. The Orioles also have the No. 1 player in that ranking — Class A shortstop Jackson Holliday — and they’ve brought enough young talent to the majors to improve from 110 losses in 2021 to a 47-29 record entering Monday night’s game against Cincinnati.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Westburg said. “I’m excited to be here and ready to get going.”

Westburg was set to start at second base and hit seventh.

“We just felt like he was ready to help impact our team,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

Westburg has hit .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs at Norfolk this season. There’s room for improvement in the Baltimore infield, with second baseman Adam Frazier batting .228 and shortstop Jorge Mateo at .224. Infielder Gunnar Henderson, another star prospect, made his big league debut late last season and is hitting .244 with 11 home runs this year.

Hyde said Westburg would generally play second and third.

“I think it’s going to be not set in stone every night,” Hyde said. “Great part about it is we’re getting to the part of summer where guys that need a break, and with the amount of talent that we have on our roster, I think that that’s going to be fantastic — to be able to move guys around a little bit.”

Reds make flurry of moves

The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Jake Wong from Triple A Louisville on Monday.

The Reds also recalled righthander Eduardo Salazar from Louisville, optioned righthander Levi Stoudt to Louisville, and designated righthander Randy Wynne for assignment.

The 26-year-old Wong has gone 1-3 with a 7.60 ERA in 17 appearances at Double A and Triple A this season.

The 30-year-old Wynne took the loss in his major league debut Sunday, when Cincinnati fell 7-6 to Atlanta. He was working in a lumberyard when he was signed as a minor league free agent four years ago.