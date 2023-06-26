As NHL Draft’s man of mystery, Matvei Michkov adds international intrigue unseen in decades

Still, he’s no lock to be chosen in the top five.

The gifted, playmaking winger is probably the best Russian hockey prospect in nearly a decade — and maybe longer, going back to Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin in 2005. His highlight reel is full of shifty stickwork, nifty moves, and shots that leave goaltenders helpless to stop them.

The reasons range from the 18-year-old Michkov being under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League for three more years to the war in Ukraine, which has led to Russia being banned from international tournaments, countries imposing travel restrictions and scouts getting fewer opportunities to see him in person. Some of the same questions apply to other Russian prospects including winger Danil But, defenseman Mikhail Gulyayev, and goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev.

Veteran executive Doug Armstrong likened the situation to the Cold War, when it was harder to evaluate talent from the Soviet Union.

“This year’s dynamic is different,” said Armstrong, general manager of the Blues, who have the 10th pick when the draft opens Wednesday in Nashville. “It’s the live views and also the meetings. It’s also getting to talk to people around him. It’s been shut down. We’re relying very heavily on our scout from that area and contacts, but it’s definitely second-hand information.”

While the political climate has shifted again, the debate over drafting highly touted Russian hockey players is familiar. The Red Wings won the Stanley Cup twice and became a powerhouse in the 1990s with the “Russian Five,” and the Capitals’ path to their first championship five years ago included taking Evgeny Kuznetsov 26th in the 2010 draft when other teams were reluctant.

Michkov is unlikely to experience a similar fall — it’s hard to see him getting past either Philadelphia at No. 7 or Washington at No. 8 — but there is a lack of familiarity with his game aside from video clips. There also is a lingering reticence about picking Russians, something Detroit GM Steve Yzerman chalks up to not having key decision-makers or scouting directors in Russia.

“I don’t think, throughout the league, there’s a real bias for any reason on the Russian players,” said Yzerman, who was captain of the Red Wings when they won in 1997 and ‘98. “The only challenge has been, and the only concern is, the ability to really see the kids. … If they’re not seeing them as much, they’re going to be a little more hesitant to make that pick particularly high.”

As long as Michkov goes before No. 10, he will be the highest-drafted Russian player since Carolina took Andrei Svechnikov second in 2018.

Players picked that high are expected to make an impact in the next couple of seasons, but Michkov’s KHL status may not allow that. Armstrong said he expects Michkov to honor his contract, and interested teams are set to meet with the player’s camp this week. Even if Michkov is only an option in 2026, he will still be just 21.

Cancer diagnosis for Ducks goalie coach

Ducks goaltending coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment in Canada, the team announced Monday.

Anaheim said Maharaj is receiving chemotherapy in Toronto, eventually will have surgery, and anticipates returning to his role. In the meantime, an assistant goaltending coach will be hired.

Maharaj, 59, joined the Ducks before the 2013-14 season as a consultant with the Norfolk Admirals, then the club’s AHL affiliate. He became the Ducks’ goaltending coach in 2016-17. Previously, he spent eight years in the New York Islanders organization.

