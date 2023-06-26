Patrice Bergeron (Selke), Linus Ullmark (Vezina), and Jim Montgomery (Adams) win big at NHL Awards

Bergeron, who has all Bruins fans on edge as he contemplates his future (will he be back for a 20th season and a run at a seventh Selke?), wasn’t in attendance at the ceremony as he and his wife are soon expecting a baby.

Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Award as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record sixth time Monday night at the NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena.

In a taped message from Warrior Arena in Brighton, Bergeron thanked the Bruins organization, his teammates, and his family for their support.

“This is an incredible honor,” he said. “To my incredible teammates, it’s an honor to compete alongside you and for making me a better player and person.”

Bergeron, who collected 27 goals and 58 points this past season as the Bruins’ No. 1 center, will be the center of much speculation this week as he mulls his future.

“I didn’t know that he was that good. He’s incredible. He’s the best defensive player I’ve ever had the fortune to watch or see. And he does it daily,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “And then, his ability to impact others and make them better people is the other thing that I didn’t know. I knew, I’d heard he was a great leader. Everybody talks so highly of him, but when you’re around it daily, it’s special and you learn from it. And I think I’m a better person because of that.”

In 1,294 games, Bergeron has put up 427 goals and 1,040 points. However, his excellence in all three zones is what best defines him as one of the organization’s all-time greats.

Bergeron, who turns 38 in July, was one of just two players to take more than 1,700 faceoffs and led the league with 1,043 wins and in win percentage at 61.1 percent.

The awards kept rolling in for Boston when Linus Ullmark captured the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender. The overwhelming favorite heading in, Ullmark’s selection was a no-brainer after leading the NHL in wins, goals against average, and save percentage.

He teamed with Jeremy Swayman to win the Jennings Trophy, presented to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the season.

Ullmark is the fourth Bruin to win the Vezina, following Tuukka Rask (2014), Tim Thomas (2009, 2011), and Pete Peeters (1983). He’s also the third Swede to win the award, joining Pelle Lindbergh (1985) and Henrik Lundqvist (2012).

“It kind of really popped into my mind how big it is, you know, both on a personal level and also for Sweden overall,” Ullmark said. “You know, we have had a lot of great goalies throughout the years, but there’s only two of them that’s ever won it. So, to just be a part of that conversation is very fun. Like, it’s just mind blowing.”

As expected, Montgomery, who led the Bruins to a regular-season 65 wins in his first year on Causeway Street, won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Montgomery thanked the organization, the players, and his family. He also touched on his recovery from struggles, which led to his termination by the Stars in December 2019.

Montgomery said he leans on two teams, the one that helps him recover daily, and the Bruins.

“For those who struggle out there, you can change. You can affect change within yourself, and it doesn’t happen alone,” Montgomery said. “You need a team. You need a community.”

He considers winning the award a reflection of the team’s historical success.

“It was like going to Disney World every day because there was a different ride and there was a different person that was pushing the gas to success,” Montgomery said.

It wasn’t a clean sweep for the Bruins, however.

David Pastrnak lost out to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for both the Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the players) and the Hart Trophy (MVP).

Pastrnak, fresh off a 61-goal, 113-point season, was still beaming after recently becoming a father for the first time.

“It’s definitely fun. I feel honored to be nominated and to come here for the awards for my first time,” he said prior to the ceremony. “So, really excited to see what the awards bring, hopefully a good time and a nice show and [I’m] just here to enjoy it and I feel very honored to be here.”

The Bruins could be in line for one more award as Don Sweeney is a finalist for general manager of the year, an honor he took home in 2019. The winner will be announced later this week during the NHL Draft.

