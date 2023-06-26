The Red Sox are remarkably average, and their inability to close out series sweeps is a big reason why

Keep in mind, the Red Sox couldn’t make an out in those situations during their recent series at Fenway against the Yankees, hitting .432 while scoring a whopping 24 runs and striking out just four times.

“We had chances,” manager Alex Cora said after Sunday’s loss to the White Sox. “We just didn’t put the ball in play. We haven’t hit with men in scoring position the last two days.”

The Red Sox couldn’t generate much offense when it mattered in their seven-game road trip against the Twins and White Sox. They struck out 18 times with men in scoring position, third-most in the majors in that span, and hit just .236.

There’s a trend with this club, largely based around its inability to pull away or bury an opponent. Just take a look at their last two calendar months.

The Sox have reached seven games over .500 on May 6 when they beat the Phillies to improve to 21-14. But after taking two of the first three games, the Sox failed to finish the sweep, dropping the series finale. The Red Sox escaped a Braves team that, from top to bottom, is the best team in baseball, with a series split. Then they got spanked by the struggling Cardinals, resulting in a sweep. The Sox went on to win series vs. the Mariners and Padres, improving to 26-20. They had a chance to return to seven games over .500 but lost the series finale to San Diego.

The Red Sox were subsequently swept by the Angels, swiped two out of three from the Diamondbacks — but again a series sweep eluded them on the final day of the series — before losing a series to the Reds. The Sox then dropped consecutive series to the Rays and Guardians. Boston’s series win over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium provided some optimism, yet that didn’t last following a Rockies’ series victory.

Optimism returned when they swept the Yankees at Fenway. The feel-good vibes were back. But not for long. They won the first two games against the Twins, only to end up splitting the four-game set after two straight losses. The Sox came out victorious in their first game against the White Sox Friday, but dropped the next two en route to a series loss.

“Unfortunately, we’re right about a .500 team,” Rob Refsnyder said Sunday. “We’ve been kind of going back and forth between winning and losing. So yeah, we gotta figure it out. We have a little bit of a homestand. So take the off day Monday, figure some stuff out and get it going.”

As Hall of Famer football coach Bill Parcells famously said: “You are what your record says you are.”

That, to some extent, could be argued. But only for the teams that were supposed to be good.

The Red Sox were 15-13 in April, 13-13 in May, and, to this point, 12-12 in June.

Their overall record is 40-39. The Sox are just about an average team so far, teetering on below average.

Going big fish hunting

The Red Sox invite the Marlins to Fenway for a three-game set beginning Tuesday. The Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the mound against 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara in the series opener followed by — likely — a bullpen game Wednesday while the Marlins toss lefthander Braxton Garrett. The Sox will see another lefthander in Jesús Luzardo for the series finale Thursday against Brayan Bello. The Marlins are 45-34 this season and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

