Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer named to roster for All-Star Futures Game

Mayer, slotted as the No. 6 prospect in the minors by Baseball America in its most recent rankings, was promoted four weeks ago from High A Greenville (where he hit .290/.366/.524 with 7 homers in 35 games) to Double A Portland (.177/.258/.418 with 5 homers in 21 contests). At 20, he is the youngest Red Sox draftee to reach Portland since 2010.

Mayer was one of a half-dozen players whose inclusion in the Futures Game was announced Monday afternoon by MLB Network Radio. The full rosters will be announced Monday night.

Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer will represent the organization at the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle next month.

Mayer said this weekend that he’s still working to sharpen his pitch recognition and swing decisions against the more advanced competition of Double A.

“It’s definitely something I’m still working on, not expanding the zone as much,” he said. “Since I got up here, I’ve definitely been expanding percentage-wise a little bit more than what I should be. But, I’m 20. I’ve got a lot to learn. And I think it will come with at-bats.”

Though he is still working toward more consistent results, Mayer did express enthusiasm for his season to date — particularly his improving power. He hit 13 homers in 91 games in 2022 and already has cleared the fences 12 times in 56 contests this year.

“Obviously my power numbers have been trending a little bit better this year just because I’m hitting the ball a little better,” he said. “Balls are actually going over the fence instead of being doubles. I think it was a lot of hard work in the offseason — weightlifting, in spring training doing some bat speed training, stuff like that.”

Mayer projects to have as many as four plus tools, with a beautiful, fluid swing suggesting he’ll hit for average and power, and defensive instincts and efficiency as well as a strong arm that evaluators see as the building block for an above-average shortstop.

That package will make him one of the headliners for the Futures Game, an annual showcase of top prospects drawn from the minor league systems of all 30 teams, divided into AL and NL squads. The contest will take place in Seattle on Saturday, July 8, as part of All-Star Weekend.

