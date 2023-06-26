Watch: How Kristie Mewis found out she was on the US World Cup roster

“I’m so excited,” Mewis said when informed of the news.

Mewis, 32, learned on the call that she was one of the 23 players named to the roster for the 2023 women’s World Cup. Her conversation with Andonovski was recorded, and the emotional moment was shared on social media by the team over the weekend.

When Hanson native Kristie Mewis answered the FaceTime from US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski, it was a culmination of years of hard work.

Given her long journey to a World Cup — she could become the oldest US player to make her debut at soccer’s signature tournament — Mewis’s tears were only natural.

“There are so many things that you bring to this team,” Andonovski told her.

Mewis, who grew up in Massachusetts and was a four-year star at Boston College, plays for Gotham FC in the NWSL.

Her route to the 2023 World Cup was a circuitous one: After making her international debut in 2013, Mewis did not receive a call-up during a five-year period from 2014 until 2020 when she was limited by two knee operations.

Now back in the fold for the US team, Mewis will try to help the two-time defending champions aim what would be an unprecedented World Cup three-peat.

The tournament is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand. Group stage games kick off on July 20 with the US getting underway on July 21 against Vietnam.

