Why Victor Wembanyama is already a big hit before he plays an NBA game, and other thoughts

▪ From the moment he touched down on American soil, young French basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama has done nothing but impress.

While we await with collective excitement for the summer league to start and the eventual pro debut of the 7-foot-5-inch big man with the impossible wingspan and unstoppable talent, Wembanyama has already shown a personality destined to be a hit off the court.

From throwing out a first pitch at Yankee Stadium (and riding the subway to get there) prior to the NBA draft that was held in Brooklyn, to heading to his new home in San Antonio where he sat down to dinner with Spurs legends, from smiling his way through countless interviews and doing them all in flawless English, the 19-year-old is mature beyond his years.

This is what Wembanyama said after his new coach Gregg Popovich hosted a welcome dinner that included Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliott: “In probably a couple of hours, I learned more about the NBA than in my whole life before. It’s so comforting to see the people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and to the franchise are such kind people and generous.

“They genuinely wanted to share with me their experience. I feel like they’ve already started to take great care of me.”

Wembanyama also talked about another Spurs legend, one who laid the France-to-Texas path he travels now.

“A Tony Parker fan, for sure,” Wembanyama said. “So I guess it made me a Spurs fan, also. I’m really glad — I’ve felt so much love toward me by the Spurs fans ever since May 16. I think there’s murals of me in the city center in San Antonio. It’s just incredible. I could not ask for a better welcome than this. I really love the fan base.”

Wembanyama’s words and attitude are welcome amid a sports landscape that is often filled with negativity; his outlook is refreshing for its optimism, gratitude, and excitement.

“The last 72 hours have been really tiring,” Wembanyama told reporters in San Antonio. “But I’m really enjoying the moment. Everybody is doing a perfect job around me. Everybody is doing their best. I have my family and my people around me who love me. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been welcomed warmly. It’s really comfortable. I’m really happy to be in this position.”

In a promise that should only further endear him to a local fan base with a large Spanish-speaking population, Wembanyama intends to learn Spanish. “It’s going to happen someday, yeah,” he said.

▪ Speaking of feel-good sports moments, how about Keegan Bradley holding on to win the Travelers Championship Sunday, fighting through a wobbly end to snag the one golf title he said has been the one he wanted the most in his career? The win was a tribute to his golf upbringing.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England and had to endure the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who grew up in Woodstock, Vt., and went to Hopkinton High School. “I am just so proud to win this tournament.”

Keegan Bradley relished a triumphant moment in Cromwell, Conn. Patrick Smith/Getty

Bradley broke the tournament record at 23 under par, notching his sixth career tour win. It was his second win this season though; pretty impressive resurgence for the 37-year-old.

▪ There’s another great golf story building on the women’s side, where rookie Rose Zhang has gotten off to an incredible start to her pro career. The 20-year-old former Stanford player won her first professional start at the Mizuho Americas Open a few weeks ago, and over the weekend, she was a Sunday contender in her first major, the Women’s PGA Championship, riding a flurry of early birdies to close within a shot of the lead.

She would eventually falter — China’s Ruoning “Ronnie” Yin was the winner — but Zhang’s top 10 finish could be quite the harbinger of things to come. The next women’s major is the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where Zhang happens to hold the women’s course record of 63.

“This week I didn’t have any sort of expectations on myself, but at the same time, I wanted to see where my game ended up with the professionals and to really see if I am able to be in contention on a good day, on a bad day, etc.,” she said.

“It’s really cool to see that my game is there, and I just have to work a little extra harder to play better. I would say I’m content with the result. I’m not content with how I played.”

In other words? Watch out.

Rose Zhang tied for eighth in the Women's PGA Championship at 5 under par. Christian Petersen/Getty

▪ Good job, Wimbledon, in extending a wild card invite to the indefatigable Venus Williams. At 43, Williams continues to grind, outlasting her more famous sister Serena, who retired last year.

Nice comment from 26-year-old world No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko after she defeated Williams in three sets in a Wimbledon tuneup tournament in Birmingham.

“She’s a great champion, and that hasn’t gone anywhere,” Ostapenko said. “That’s always going to be with her. It’s great to play against players like her. She’s an idol to a lot of people, so it was very special. Maybe that’s why I got a little bit tight in the second set.”

▪ The Bruins should bring back Torey Krug. The defenseman reportedly exercised his no-trade clause to deny a move to Philadelphia. But if St. Louis wants to move him, might he agree to return to the place of his best success?

▪ Best laugh from MLB’s London series came when the television analyst debut of Derek Jeter coincided with the former Yankee shortstop’s birthday, prompting Red Sox legend David Ortiz to give Jeter a gift on air. The look of disgust on Jeter’s face when he pulled out a personalized Red Sox jersey was priceless, and Big Papi’s laugh when Jeter tossed the jersey aside was hilarious.

Jeter later tweeted: “One of the worst gifts I’ve ever gotten.”

▪ Congrats again to former Worcester Academy star Aliyah Boston, who continues to rewrite records. The No. 1 pick in April’s WNBA draft will be an All-Star starter, the first rookie to do that since 2014.

