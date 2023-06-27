8 Boston-area restaurants that will transport you to a whole different place

As chefs continue to push the culinary envelope, things like sushi nachos , chow mein sandwiches , and taco salads are popping up on menus around the country. While these dishes might represent a blending of cultures and ingredients, their popularity makes bona-fide international cuisine difficult to come by. For those who crave a taste of worldly flavors but don’t have the time or money to travel this summer, here are eight places you can go in Boston that will give you an authentic food experience and transport you to a different place, without the plane ride.

Advertisement

If you want to escape to a country cottage on the Polish mountainside without the hassle, go to Cafe Polonia. You’ll know the restaurant is authentic when you see the number of cabbage-based offerings on the menu: stuffed cabbage, cabbage stew, cabbage soup, and sweet cabbage among them. The decor is quaint, warm, and woody, with cobblestone walls and only about seven tables. Navigate your way to the “traditional dishes” portion of the menu and get an order of boiled pierogies with caramelized onions and sour cream. Bite into the dough to reveal a smooth, creamy potato-and-cheese filling. The caramelized onions add a sweet counterpoint and will leave your lips silky with flavor. An order of kielbasa, a Polish sausage, comes scored, charred, and with a side of mustard for dipping, and the stuffed cabbage is tightly packed and covered in a rich tomato sauce. The dishes are hearty, so pace yourself — or don’t.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

611 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, 617-269-0110, cafepolonia.com

Order the Galician octopus with olive oil, paprika, and flake salt at Tasca, a tapas restaurant in Brighton. Carolina da Silva Rocha/ Tasca

Tasca Restaurant

At Tasca, owner and chef Joaquim Galan has one goal: “When a customer comes into the restaurant, I’d like for them to forget that they are in Boston or Massachusetts. We take them to Spain,” he said. The restaurant is dimly lighted and has carved Spanish-style archways. Most of the art on the walls comes from Spain with some paintings made by Galan himself, including one of his flamenco-dancing wife. Growing up in Malaga, Galan’s parents owned three restaurants. When he came to Boston in 1985, he missed the tapas he was so used to at home, so he decided to cook it himself. To add to the authenticity, Galan tries to get as many products imported from Spain as possible, like the Galician octopus with olive oil, paprika, and flake salt for the pulpo a la Gallega and the Spanish red pepper for the vegetable timbales. Go for the seafood, which is Galan’s specialty, and ask your waitress to recommend a glass of sherry or sangria to complement it.

Advertisement

1612 Commonwealth Ave., Brighton, 617-730-8002, tascatapasrestaurant.com

Mulu Ethiopian Restaurant

Sandwiched between a diner and a beauty shop in a strip mall, Mulu Ethiopian Restaurant is unassuming from the outside. On the inside, the walls are lined with portraits of various Ethiopian icons, shawls, or shamma, and woven wicker art. Come with a group, sit around a mesob, a low-level table made from dyed grass and palm leaves, and order the Ethiopian special. When your waitress brings out a glorious silver tray lined with injera, a spongy and slightly sour Ethiopian flatbread, and decorated with a rainbow of different stews, don’t wait for utensils — they won’t come. Instead use your hands to pull apart the injera and use it to scoop up the split pea, lentil, and cubed lamb stews. Combine multiple stews in one fingerful for a delightful mixture of textures and spices. Finish your meal with honey wine or a hot cup of coffee, brewed over charcoal in a jabena, or Ethiopian coffee pot, and flavored with cardamom.

Advertisement

Townline Plaza, 1b Highland Ave., Malden, 781-851-4517

Beef with leek wrapped pancakes at Mu Lan Restaurant in Cambridge. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Mu Lan Taiwanese Restaurant

When you walk into a Taiwanese restaurant and see a Lazy Susan on the table, it’s usually a good sign. It cues you in to the portion sizes and array of dipping sauces to come. It’s also a good sign to hear murmurs of both English and Mandarin from other tables. Mu Lan has both. The Cambridge restaurant is decorated simply, with a few traditional calligraphy paintings on the wall and, of course, a beckoning cat doll to greet you at the door. The restaurant’s menu, on the other hand, is elaborate. Come with a big group, order a lot, and take all the leftovers home to eat the next day, or more likely, later that same night. The menu has the familiar favorites, but the traditional Taiwanese dishes are what make it special. The stewed minced pork over rice is good, but when you make a spoonful with a piece of crunchy, pickled daikon radish and part of a soy-marinated egg, it becomes great. Don’t be intimidated by the dark black wrapper on the cuttlefish ink dumplings, they have a nice soy flavor and are only subtly fishy. The spicy Mu Lan fish is recommended on the menu as a “must try.” Scoop up some of the white fish, coated in its spicy red sauce, and ladle it over a bowl of white rice for the perfect bite.

Advertisement

288 Broadway, Cambridge, 617-441-8812, mulantaiwancambridge.com

The Koji Club in Brighton is Boston's first stand-alone Sake bar. Kristin Teig

The Koji Club

Alyssa DiPasquale opened The Koji Clublast year to fill the sake-sized hole in the Boston dining scene. “One of my most life-changing moments was my first trip to Japan,” she said. “It was the most foreign place to Boston that I had ever been.” The bar is modeled after the small specialty shops she encountered in Tokyo and Kyoto while getting her Advanced Sake Professional certification. The atmosphere is ultra-modern, simple, and has an air of luxury. The menu changes seasonally, but rice is always at the center. The current spring menu showcases floral sakes that are made from strawberry blossoms and sunflower seeds. Through the bar’s partnership with Wild Pops, you can order your glass to be topped with a mini popsicle. Sake is clearly the star of the show, but don’t neglect the bar snacks. The rice and pickles come with a bowl of steamed white rice (the grain variety changes based on the season) and a serving of quick pickled cucumbers based on DiPasquale’s mom’s recipe. Pour the pickle brine over the rice for DIY sushi rice that’s perfectly acidic.

525 Western Ave., Brighton, www.thekojiclub.com

Karla Calderón talks to customers Jorge Mendez (left) and Carlos Sanabria at Mi Pueblito, an authentic Mexican restaurant in East Boston. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Mi Pueblito Restaurant

At this small brick restaurant in Eastie, Mexican music plays over the speakers just loud enough to entertain but not distract, banners of papel picado line the ceiling, and wooden furniture is carved and painted to show scenes from the pueblito. If you go during lunch, expect the place to be full and the phones to be ringing. After you are seated among a crowd of regulars but before you get a chance to read through the eight-page menu, a waitress will slide a complementary bowl of chips and salsa onto your table. “All of the recipes are authentic and come from family in Mexico and El Savador,” said co-owner Ferdy Argueta, who immigrated to the United States in 1989 and opened the restaurant 15 years ago. He recommends washing down the generous portions of Mexican tortas and pupusas with imported cervezas or margaritas from the bar. If you’re looking for something lighter, the tacos are sold by the piece and are simple and flavorful. They won’t come drowning in salsas and toppings, but rather a sprinkling of cilantro and onion, and a squeeze of lime juice. It’s all they need.

Advertisement

333 Border St., East Boston, 617-569-3787, www.mipueblitorestaurantboston.com

Roti canai with curry sauce at Penang Restaurant. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Penang Malaysian Cuisine

Built to resemble a bamboo house, Penang serves up authentic Malaysian food in Chinatown. The restaurant is lighted by metal lamp posts, and its various bamboo structures are held together with coiled rope. The homemade roti canai is the most popular dish on the menu for a reason. The Indian flatbread comes folded up in a pouch so the inside is warm and chewy, while the outside stays crisp. It’s served beside a curry dipping sauce that’s smokey and mildly spicy with small pieces of tender chicken. Save this sauce, you’ll want to dip into it throughout the meal. The Hainanese chicken is another must. It’s steamed, chopped to order, and served with the bones in soy sauce. The meat is impossibly tender and stays juicy while you eat, soaking up the plate of sauce. The chicken comes with a side of sweet ginger-chili sauce, which adds a nice tang, but you should definitely dunk it into whatever is left of the canai curry.

685 Washington St., 617-451-6373, www.penangcuisineboston.com

The Kowloon in Saugus. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Kowloon Restaurant

“It’s like going on vacation without going on vacation,” said Kowloon co-owner Bob Wong of a visit to the restaurant. The Polynesian-themed paradise, as he calls it, is less expensive than a trip to Hawaii but perhaps just as fun. The restaurant’s themed dining rooms embrace maximalism at all costs with faux palm trees, red lanterns, a life-size ship replica, and a mini volcanic lagoon. Wong’s parents decorated the place with inspiration from their honeymoon trip to Hawaii. They used to visit every few years to bring back artifacts and purchase new staff uniforms right from the source. “They always mixed business with pleasure,” Wong said. For a truly transportive experience, order the pu pu platter, loaded with egg rolls, fried wontons, and spare ribs that you can crisp to your desire over a blue flame. And don’t neglect the cocktails, which you can sip out of a tiki head or a fresh pineapple. “After a couple of those, you can imagine that you’re anywhere,” Wong said.

948 Broadway, Saugus, 781-233-0077, www.kowloonrestaurant.com

Nicole Kagan can be reached at nicole.kagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicolekagan_.