Ryan Seacrest will be the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest, the omnipresent entertainment personality, will take over as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” in 2024 when the show’s longtime host, Pat Sajak, steps down.
Sajak announced this month that the upcoming season of the show will be his last.
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement posted to Twitter.
It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited - Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023
Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023
