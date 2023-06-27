With streaming services, expect more rebranding, more spinoffs

The changes to streaming continue, as the world of online TV expands, contracts, and generally adapts to a clogged market. Last month, the Warner-Discovery merger led to Max, a rebranded combination streaming service featuring HBO series such as “The Last of Us” with Discovery’s “Dr. Pimple Popper.” This week, beginning Tuesday, Showtime’s streaming home is at Paramount+.
The standalone Showtime app is wrapping up, and Showtime is now online as “Paramount+ With Showtime.” You can still get Paramount+ without Showtime for $5.99 per month, with “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and CBS’s crime franchise series. But if you want Showtime’s racier material — such as “Dexter” and “Yellowjackets” — you’ll need to put up $11.99 per month.
Eventually, but not yet, Showtime’s linear channel will also be renamed Paramount+ With Showtime and it will feature some of the Paramount+ shows.
In anticipation of the move to Paramount+, Showtime announced a few months ago that it would be leaning into its established titles, developing four possible “Billions” spinoffs (including “Millions” and “Trillions”) and at least one more “Dexter” spinoff about the serial killer’s post-college years.
