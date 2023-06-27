With streaming services, expect more rebranding, more spinoffs

The changes to streaming continue, as the world of online TV expands, contracts, and generally adapts to a clogged market. Last month, the Warner-Discovery merger led to Max, a rebranded combination streaming service featuring HBO series such as “The Last of Us” with Discovery’s “Dr. Pimple Popper.” This week, beginning Tuesday, Showtime’s streaming home is at Paramount+.

The standalone Showtime app is wrapping up, and Showtime is now online as “Paramount+ With Showtime.” You can still get Paramount+ without Showtime for $5.99 per month, with “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and CBS’s crime franchise series. But if you want Showtime’s racier material — such as “Dexter” and “Yellowjackets” — you’ll need to put up $11.99 per month.