Amazon will soon launch a new delivery network, driven by local businesses, in Boston

Businesses will be paid for each package they deliver in weekly direct deposits, up to $27,000 annually. If the average stands, that amounts to $2.50 per package. (The announcement was first reported by Axios on Monday.)

The e-commerce giant will soon begin recruiting 2,500 small businesses in 23 states, including Massachusetts, to take part in the program dubbed Amazon Hub Delivery. Participating stores — everything from florists to gas stations — will receive an average of 30 packages a day with instructions to deliver “to customers in your area when you have time during the day.” No prior delivery experience is required.

Amazon is targeting Boston with a new delivery service that aims to enlist the help of coffee shops and corner stores in getting packages to your door.

Stores in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, and Washington will also be part of the pilot program.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate when it comes to fast deliveries for customers and supporting small businesses,” a spokesperson wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. “With Hub Delivery, we can bring those two priorities together, focusing on serving our customers in rural areas and dense large cities, where small businesses know the local communities and roadways best.”

The pilot launches on the heels of a difficult time in delivery. After a massive push to build out smaller, more nimble warehouses that focused on so-called “last mile” delivery during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon is grappling with a dearth of delivery and warehouse workers amid an enduring labor shortage and tussling with unions who are trying to organize its distribution network.

The upstart Amazon Labor Union won the right to represent some 8,000 workers at a Staten Island warehouse last spring. Most recently, delivery drivers at one of the California facilities joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The Seattle-based company is touting the new Hub Delivery program as an additional source of revenue for local businesses. But outsourcing delivery to the employees of other, existing, businesses could be a cost-saving measure for the corporation, too. It’ll avoid the expense of costly new real estate too. Indeed, Amazon has already begun paring back in that department. Last August, it announced plans to close five warehouses in Massachusetts — in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield — in an effort to compensate for overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We made conscious decisions in 2020 and early 2021 to not let space be a constraint on our business,” said Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, last April. “Now that demand patterns have stabilized, we see an opportunity to better match our capacity to demand.”

