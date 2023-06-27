Encore casino pushing its luck on union contract as strike deadline looms

The two unions representing workers — Unite Here Local 26 and International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 25 — aren’t afraid of a protracted fight. Last week, the unions authorized a strike if a new agreement isn’t reached by Saturday.

Why is Encore Boston Harbor rolling the dice when it comes to a new union contract for 1,400 workers at its wildly successful casino?

Their two-year contract with Encore, negotiated in the middle of the pandemic, expired in April. Unite Here Local 26 contends that workers at the Everett resort casino are paid less than their unionized counterparts at other Boston hotels.

How much? Encore housekeepers, according to the union, earn about $25 an hour. On average, thats’s about $2 less an hour than unionized workers at other hotels. Cocktail servers who also rely on tips are paid about $8 an hour, or about $6 less an hour, the union says.

Perhaps it was pandemic economics that led to a below-market deal, but that shouldn’t be the case today.

According to the American Gaming Association, the five-star resort casino has “continued its emergence as one of the most lucrative commercial casino-resorts in North America.” Here are Encore Boston’s eye-popping numbers: In 2022, the casino generated $729.7 million in total gaming revenue, or a 15 percent increase from the prior year, which made it the third-highest grossing commercial casino outside of Nevada.

Unions and management are set to return to the negotiating table on Wednesday. If a strike happens, Encore has more to lose than gain. In this tight labor market, good luck finding replacement workers. But more important, Encore has to play the long game.

In 2014, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission awarded Encore – part of the Wynn Resorts empire — a coveted resort casino license for an initial 15-year period. The state law allows for only three such casinos, a category for destination facilities that not only include slot machines but also table games such as blackjack and poker. So far the other resort casino license has been awarded to MGM in Springfield.

But Encore — which opened in 2019 with about 670 hotel rooms, 2,700+ slot machines and 185 table games — isn’t done growing. In January, the gaming commission awarded it a sports betting license, which is good for five years. And now, Encore is seeking to expand across the street with another sports betting parlor, a poker room, a theater, and other amenities.

It’s a major reason why Encore needs to stay in the good graces of the gaming commission. That’s because the casino expansion project will need to go through public hearings and get the commission’s approval.

At its May meeting, commission staff recommended that “labor harmony” be examined as part of the expansion application, citing how gaming statute asks license applicants for “detailed plans for assuring labor harmony during all phases of the construction, reconstruction, renovation, development and operation of the gaming establishment.”

Patrons place sports bets at Encore Boston Harbor casino on Jan. 31, 2023, in Everett, Mass. Steven Senne/Associated Press

All of this made me wonder where our politicians are on this — notably Governor Maura Healey. The five-member gaming commission is appointed by the governor, attorney general, and treasurer.

Healey helped pick three commissioners when she was attorney general: Eileen O’Brien, Bradford Hill, and Jordan Maynard.

A statement I got received from a Healey spokesperson said she ”strongly supports the right of workers to organize for fair wages and benefits. Our administration is monitoring the situation at Encore and hoping for a speedy resolution.”

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria — one of the casino’s biggest champions — is hopeful the parties can work out their differences. “If I were a betting man, I would wager that they will negotiate in good faith and resolve it before Saturday,” he told me.

For its part, Encore owner Wynn Resorts said it has provided a proposal that addresses the unions’ request for compensation market parity in nearly every category. The exceptions, according to a statement from Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver, are in categories where workers receive “far-above market average tips” that comes with being at a five-star property.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Union has voted to strike,” Weaver added. “We plan to meet again with the Union on Wednesday with a strong desire to reach a positive outcome.”

Perhaps these kinds of negotiations always get dragged out, even for Encore which has tried to do right by its 3,500 employees. In March 2020, after the pandemic abruptly shutdown the economy, Encore kept paying the majority of its workers for months even without a reopening date. Workers were eventually furloughed briefly and then brought back when COVID restrictions eased.

A 2022 gaming commission report on employees at Encore Boston concluded that the casino delivered on gaming legislation goals, notably in creating jobs for immigrants, women, and people of color. Many employees said they enjoyed better benefits, such as health care and vacation, while 41 percent expected to earn more than at their previous job.

Still, Encore may be pushing its luck with two unions that don’t like to be pushed around.

Unite Here Local 26, the region’s hospitality union, has clout. Its workers at seven Marriott hotels in Boston were the first in the country to walk off the job as part of a nationwide strike in 2018.

And as for the Teamsters, who dares to mess with them? Consider that Sean O’Brien, the former head of Local 25 who is now the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, is, as my colleague Jon Chesto recently wrote, “gearing up for the fight of his life.” O’Brien is preparing his roughly 340,000 members who drive or work in warehouses for UPS nationwide to go on strike if a new contract isn’t reached.

Perhaps both sides are hanging tough because of what comes next. Wynn Resorts is in union negotiations at its Las Vegas properties. Meanwhile, most of Local 26′s other hotel contracts are up for renewal next year.

Time is running out at Encore Boston for everyone to lay their cards on the table. Surely, one very rich casino and two job-loving unions can get to place that makes everyone a winner.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.