Mass. cutting maximum length for unemployment benefits to 26 weeks

Massachusetts is reducing the maximum period for collecting jobless benefits to 26 weeks from 30 weeks as a result of the decline in the state’s unemployment rate over the past year. The Executive Office of Labor and Workplace Development said on Tuesday that the 12-month average local unemployment rate in each of the state’s eight designated metropolitan areas was 5.1 percent or less. State law sets the maximum length of benefits at 30 weeks if the average unemployment rate exceeds that threshold in at least one of the metro areas; it reverts to 26 weeks when the average falls below the threshold in all eight metros. The shorter benefit period will apply only to new unemployment claims filed on or after July 2. The 30-week period took effect in September 2021. The state’s jobless rate peaked at 16.9 percent in April 2020 amid COVID-19 shutdowns. — LARRY EDELMAN

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Former Audi executive convicted in emissions scandal

Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler was convicted of fraud Tuesday in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal, making him the highest-ranking executive found guilty over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million), some of which will go to charitable groups. The sentence resulted from an agreement between his lawyers, the judge, and prosecutors after he pleaded guilty last month. The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REAL ESTATE

$100 million French chateau seized from Russian oligarch to be sold

A century-old chateau on the French Riviera that was previously owned by a Russian oligarch is finally on the market after years of legal wrangling. It could fetch more than $100 million. The Chateau de la Garoupe on Cap d’Antibes is being sold by France’s agency for seized and confiscated goods, known as Agrasc. The estate located in one of the country’s most exclusive playgrounds for the rich and famous was owned by Boris Berezovsky, a fervent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who died in the United Kingdom a decade ago. The sale follows a protracted court battle in France with Berezovsky’s creditors including billionaire Roman Abramovich and Russian airline Aeroflot PJSC over ownership. It was confiscated by the French state in 2015 as part of a separate money-laundering suit. Berezovsky, one of Russia’s first and best-known oligarchs, bought the chateau in the 1990s, paving the way for an influx of his wealthy countrymen to the area. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

EU launches testing sites for AI

The Europe Union is introducing “crash test” systems for artificial intelligence to ensure new innovations are safe before they hit the market. The trade bloc launched four permanent testing and experimental facilities across Europe on Tuesday, having injected 220 million euros ($240 million) into the project. The centers, which are virtual and physical, will from next year give technology providers a space to test AI and robotics in real-life settings within manufacturing, health care, agriculture, food, and cities. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon fights French book delivery fee

Amazon has taken its fight over France’s 3-euro ($3.28) minimum delivery-fee regime for online books to the nation’s highest administrative court, claiming the curbs aimed at reining in its market power are a violation of European Union rules. The appeal at the Conseil d’État, announced on Tuesday, targets legislation from December 2021 that forces Amazon to levy the fee for each new book they deliver as part of a government plan to help independent “bricks and mortar” bookshops to compete head-on with the online retailer. Amazon, which previously charged a fee of one euro cent for its book deliveries, claims the order amounts to a direct attack on the company, constituting an “abuse of power” that could harm consumers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Kim Kardashian to open Skims stores

Kim Kardashian’s underwear label Skims plans to open its first permanent stores next year as it plots retail expansion in the United States and abroad. Skims is set to debut its first flagship store in Los Angeles in the first half of 2024, followed by a second opening in New York. The 5,000-square-foot LA shop will be located in West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard near streetwear stores such as Supreme and Kith. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACIES

Walgreens cuts earnings forecast as pandemic business fades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares fell after the drugstore chain slashed its fiscal-year earnings forecast, hurt by fading pandemic demand and a slow transition deeper into health care. Annual adjusted earnings will be $4 to $4.05 a share, the Deerfield, Ill.-based company said Tuesday in a statement, down from the earlier range of $4.45 to $4.65. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter were $1 a share, short of analysts’ average estimate of $1.06. Walgreens shares fell more than 9 percent Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Business equipment orders rise again

Orders placed with US factories for business equipment rose in May for a second month, indicating companies continue to make longer-term investments despite high borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, increased 0.7 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.6 percent gain in April, Commerce Department figures showed Tuesday. The data aren’t adjusted for inflation. Bookings for all durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — increased 1.7 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Delta predicts a good summer

Delta Air Lines modestly boosted its 2023 earnings expectations as it capitalizes on a recovery in travel demand even as free cash flow remains below prepandemic levels. Adjusted profit for the year will be at the high end of its prior guidance of $5 to $6 a share, Delta said in a regulatory filing Tuesday ahead of an investor presentation. International travel has expanded rapidly this year as most countries have dropped the last vestiges of pandemic restrictions, helping to boost revenue for carriers. Domestic demand has remained strong in the face of inflation and economic uncertainty, though it has begun to moderate. The industry expects summer travel to challenge the record traffic levels of prepandemic 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Judge to decide if J&J used bankruptcy to scuttle baby powder claims

Johnson & Johnson is facing a key test of its plan to use the US bankruptcy system to end more than 60,000 claims that a talc-based baby powder it sold for years causes cancer. A group of cancer victims is asking a federal judge in New Jersey to throw out, for the second time in less than two years, the insolvency case of LTL Management, a unit that J&J created to settle lawsuits over talc-based baby powder for $8.9 billion. Tuesday marks the start of a trial in which US bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan will again decide whether J&J is wrongly using bankruptcy laws to force a settlement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS