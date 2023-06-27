10th annual Boston JerkFest kicks off next weekend

On July 7 at the Harvard Athletic Complex, visit the 10th annual Boston JerkFest, a two-day, outdoor Caribbean-style food festival often recognized as one of the best festivals of the summer. There will be live performances of reggae, soca, and world music. Expect jerk-spiced chicken, pork, and maybe even oxtails, right from the grill, and dishes already prepared by chefs and caterers, like jerk mac and cheese. Among the participating restaurants are IRIE Jamaican-style and Jamaica Mi Hungry. “Every vendor will offer at least one jerk product,” says festival producer Nicola Williams. “There will be traditional Jamaican versions as well as Haitian and Filipino.” You’ll need a palate refresher, so tropical drinks that combine sorrel and hibiscus flowers, rum punches, fresh coconuts, and sugar cane will be for sale, as well as icy pops. Small businesses will be selling their bottled sauces and spices. “The businesses are mostly start-ups, often unpromoted, and also businesses of color, and this is a chance for them to connect with an audience,” says Williams. Expect cooking demos, a jerk cook-off, and a seafood throw-down. Bring the kids. There’s a Kids & Culture zone with face painting, steel drum classes, and more. The festival kicks off on Friday, July 7 (for 21+) with the Rum & Brew Tasting (5:30 to 8 p.m.) and includes craft beer, hard cider, wine, artisan beverages, and various Caribbean cocktails, demos, and a mixologist competition. Friday night tickets are $45; Saturday, $35 (11 a.m. to 8 pm). Two-day tickets are $70; VIP, $110. Children 12-14 years old, $5; 13 and under is free. Sustainable Food and Culture, a nonprofit that supports cultural initiatives in Massachusetts and other states, will receive a portion of the proceeds. For information and tickets go to bostonjerkfest.com. The event takes place at 145 North Harvard St., Boston.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND