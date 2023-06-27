Checklist for consumers buying induction ranges

Before you buy an induction stove, read how induction works so there are no surprises when you start cooking. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center explains this. Helen Rennie of Helen’s Kitchen Cooking School in Natick has a video on induction burners that includes the pros and cons.

If you are a heart patient with a cardiac pacemaker or another device, research whether induction will interfere with it and talk to your doctor. The National Institutes of Health, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, published a paper on the subject.

Homeowners, renters, and landlords must have a Mass Save home energy assessment to pre-qualify for a rebate. There is no cost and it’s done virtually or in person. Do this before you purchase a new stove. Check the Mass Save website and follow the steps.