Eat Your Books helps you find the recipes you already have

Your cookbook collection might not be as large as Julia Child’s — she donated 5,000 to the Schlesinger Library — but if you’re an avid cook, or just a cookbook lover, you’ve likely amassed a hefty number. Jane Kelly of Wayland once had 700. That was in 2009. But she found she only used a handful of cookbooks and the same recipes that were quickly at her fingertips. When Kelly wanted to experiment with new dishes, she searched online. “These weren’t necessarily the best recipes,” she says. “And I bought the books because I trusted the authors.” So, Kelly had a bright idea, and with her sister Fiona Nugent developed Eat Your Books, a digital recipe search engine for your own cookbooks, food magazines, and even online sites you pick. After you list your cookbooks on your “bookshelf,” you can search by ingredients, cuisine, special diet, and more. Tutorials on the website get you started and walk you through the process. Since Kelly and Nugent started the service, they’ve indexed 12,660 books, 5,7000 magazines, plus online recipes from the best sites, equaling about 2.5 million recipes, and that number is growing. “There’s all the big names you would expect, but also more obscure and older titles,” says Kelly. You don’t get the full recipe, but the book, or books, on your shelf where you can locate a recipe and the page number, saving you time and energy. For example, if you found a box of couscous in the pantry, type it into the search bar, and you’ll find a recipe for couscous, peas, and mint in your Ina Garten Barefoot Contessa Foolproof cookbook on page 182. Membership is $5 a month, $40 yearly. Three recipes per month are free. The company recently announced a partnership with the membership site ckbk, which offers a head-spinning number of full recipes — more than 120,000 — from a curated collection of 700 cookbooks. For details, go to eatyourbooks.com.