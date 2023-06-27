Protesters gather at Provincetown dune shack on day artist is supposed to turn over the keys

Earlier in the spring, the National Seashore denied his Overland Vehicle permit. The truck was borrowed. He does not know how he would remove the contents of the driftwood cottage. With the help of friends, most likely, just as it’s been with every other project the shack has required across the Del Deos’ 77 years of maintaining the structure.

PROVINCETOWN — Romolo Del Deo drove on the rolling dune path that led to the shack where his 94-year-old father, the painter Salvatore Del Deo, faces eviction. The National Park Service gave the family until Tuesday to vacate the cottage and return the shack keys.

You have to keep an eye out for wildlife, he said. And leave no trace except for the tire tracks. He beeped as he crested a hill, which is a customary warning. He learned all of this from his father.

”The truth is, the dunes have their own mind about everything,” he said. His father taught him to drive, Romolo in Salvatore’s lap.

As wind and rain pelted the rolling dunes outside “Frenchie’s Shack” in Provincetown, about a dozen supporters of Salvatore Del Deo made the trek by foot. The painter was expected to join the protest later in the day.

Romolo Del Deo hopped out of the truck. “These people are heroes,” he said, before padding down the wooden slats that form the entryway to the shack. He opened it up and invited them in.

They clustered inside, many barefoot, as Romolo began to address the group. Panels painted by the original owner, Jeanne “Frenchie” Schnell, line the walls: the Garden of Eden, and a lion, peering down over the simple room that makes up most of the living space. There’s a bunk bed, the mattress wrapped in a tarp. The kitchen contains a primitive two-burner stove, next to a shelf holding coffee cans and jars. A porch was nearly sunken into the sand. Before the notice to quit arrived from the National Park Service, the Del Deo family had plans to raise the shack, an expensive but necessary requirement for these structures, which would otherwise become swamped by encroaching sand.

It is that “folkloric knowledge” that Romolo Del Deo said will be lost as the Park Service conducts an open bid process that has invited visitors to apply for the right to rent eight — and soon 10 — of the dune shacks on the National Seashore land.

Addressing supporters Tuesday, Romolo Del Deo defied suggestions that the colony is unfairly exclusive.

“We naturally share this resource with others,” he said. “We do it because this is a tradition here. . . . And it’s maintained because the people here are indigenous to this culture. They built these shacks, they built them with purpose, and they built with desire to make this be something that will continue.”

He said he did not anticipate any “unpleasantness” with rangers. By noon, no park officials had appeared.

Protesters watch whales breach in distance outside the Provincetown dune shack occupied by Salvatore Del Deo. Lindsay Crudele

Outside the shack Tuesday, as protesters gathered around, bagpipe player Lizzy Pitch emerged from a divot in the dunes, piping through the driving rain. In the distance, whales were breaching off the beach.

Pitch, a Cape resident who parks a boat in Provincetown, lugged her bagpipes for the roughly half-hour dune hike to the protest. Pitch felt compelled to join the sit-in after experiencing an eviction at a rental house in Truro.

“A lot of great art comes from out of here, phenomenal art,” Pitch said. “Can you imagine being the person who just decided to buy Thoreau’s house, so he couldn’t live there and write anymore?”

Also Tuesday, Congressman Bill Keating’s office issued a second joint statement urging the Park Service to relent. Like the first one issued late last week, it was co-signed by Senator Edward J. Markey and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“We continue to call on the National Park Service and the Department of Interior to consider all legally available options — including by utilizing the National Park Service’s significant discretion to issue Special Use Permits — to allow Mr. Del Deo to remain in the dune shack he has worked in for nearly 80 years.”

“It is our understanding that after removing Mr. Del Deo from the shack, it will remain vacant until a Request for Proposals (RFP) process can begin,” read the statement. “Simply stated, there is no benefit in removing Mr. Del Deo and leaving the shack vacant for the summer until a formal RFP process can begin. It is vital for the National Park Service to recognize the need for common sense, sensitivity, and compassion while exercising their authority, and we again urge the National Park Service to find creative solutions to allow Mr. Del Deo to stay until a public RFP can be completed. Mr. Del Deo’s extraordinary connections to the Dunes demands extraordinary considerations.”

Romolo Del Deo unlocks the door to Frenchie’s Shack. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

On Monday, ahead of the sit-in, the National Park Service held its stance that Del Deo must go.

“The NPS is committed to equitable access to public lands,” wrote Tracy O’Toole, chief of external affairs for National Park Service Interior Region 1, in an e-mail. “Individuals overstaying terminated life estates without legal authority have been using public lands for their private and exclusive benefit and, like anyone occupying NPS property without legal authority to do so, they are expected to vacate.”

Meanwhile, Robert J. Wolfe, who authored a 2005 dune shack report paid for by the National Park Service, also voiced his concern over the eviction, saying the agency has “lost its way with the dune shack program on Cape Cod.”

“The National Park Service of today should not be in the business of dispossessing unique, living traditional cultural groups who enhance the values of our public parks,” Wolfe said.