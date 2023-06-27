Readers, you have tales to tell about old stoves and new

My story on saying goodbye to my 25-year-old 6-burner Viking gas range after many years of costly repairs struck an orchestra of chords. I got an astounding number of responses. I heard from readers who were upset that I didn’t buy an induction stove (I explained in the original story that I test recipes, most households do not have induction, which cooks considerably faster, and I need to offer accurate cooking times for the general public). I heard from someone who did buy induction but didn’t know about a state rebate program so missed out on $500. I heard from a frustrated consumer who thinks there’s a strange smell coming from her new electric Frigidaire range and she’s so distraught she won’t turn it on. There’s no one at the other end of the phone line to hear her out and a protection plan from the store seems to be useless.

If I started a customer service hotline for stoves, I’d need to hire dozens (hundreds?) of very sympathetic voices to go over problems, troubleshoot, and help consumers make the right choice. What I’m hearing from Globe readers who recently bought a stove is this: Warranties are sometimes not worth the paper they’re printed on, and if something’s not quite right, you may have to live with what you bought, or wait an eternity for service. Blame it on the pandemic, supply chain issues, employment problems. It doesn’t leave anyone feeling good when they splurge on a big ticket item and wonder if what they’ve purchased is just a big lemon. Consumer Land is no fun right now.

When your ranges broke, you all became imaginative. One woman wrote to say that when her old oven was on, since the door wouldn’t latch shut, she propped a kitchen chair against it. A man told me he replaced the hinge on his oven door himself after being told by the repairman that the hinge wasn’t available, then watching a bunch of YouTube videos and finding the part on eBay.

A product expert demonstrates an electric induction stove cooktop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s what you chose as replacements: One popular brand is the Bosch induction cooktop, which comes in several styles. Former butcher-to-the-stars John Dewar of Chestnut Hill, who has had one for two years, writes, “I LOVE IT.” Another brand is Frigidaire induction, which June Cassidy of Westwood bought. She’s the unfortunate reader who didn’t know about a $500 rebate that would have paid for the plumber to disconnect her old gas line and put in a new electric line. When she wrote to the state, she received a letter saying that she needed to have had an energy assessment through Mass Save before installing the stove. Aside from that, Cassidy writes, she appreciates the “smooth top, fast cooking, easy gauge/hotness management — and mostly saving on fossil fuels.”

Everyone who wrote to me about new induction ranges likes them, after some settling in time. Oliver Sellers-Garcia, the Green New Deal director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, bought a Bosch induction stove last year. “I honestly don’t think it took me more than three or four weeks,” says Sellers-Garcia, who lives with his partner in a green home and cooks a lot. “When I first started,” he says, he thought to himself, “this is a spaceship. What do I do? It did take a little adjusting time. The thing I like the most about it — once you get the hang of it — is how precisely it will control things.

“I have not used Bar Keepers Friend in six months,” says Sellers-Garcia about the abrasive cleaner that works magic on pots and pans. “I don’t burn anything anymore.”

Sara Smolover of West Roxbury was decarbonizing her home in many ways, which meant getting rid of a working gas range. When the crew came to take it, she writes, “I had to have ‘a moment’ with my stove before letting them haul it away.”

When it comes time to replace your old stove, be sure to have an energy assessment through Mass Save before installing the new stove in order to be eligible for the rebate. Anonymous/Associated Press

She bought a GE Profile induction stove — the same brand as her old range — which turned out to be faulty; it was a sale item at a warehouse store. The burners made noise and the GE repairman couldn’t fix it. She returned the stove and bought another at an independent appliance store. She did receive the state energy rebate. “I love the smooth surface and easy cleaning; it’s got an app so I can adjust temps from my phone but haven’t used that yet. Oh — had to buy a new kitchen clock because there isn’t an upright on the back of the stove with a clock (it’s on the front panel that is only visible when standing in front).”

After two burners broke on his 6-burner Thermador, Bruce Herrmann of Melrose still wasn’t ready to buy another range (he’s the reader who replaced his own broken hinge on the Thermidor, and did similar repairs on a car transmission, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and more). He found a portable single induction burner made by Duxtop for a little over $100. “It’s been a great test,” he writes. “Water can be brought to a boil in about a quarter the time it takes for a gas burner. Although I like seeing the flame of a gas burner in order to judge the heat level, it’s been easy to adjust to the induction way.”

Although Marshall Silberberg’s Frigidaire electric range came with an air fryer and built-in temperature probe, the Randolph resident writes, “I shuddered at the price.” He’s been cooking on it since December. “The only problem so far is the beeper stopped working. It’s supposed to beep when you set the timer, oven temperature, or when the time ends.” Since it was still under warranty, a repairman put in new circuitry and display panel. “It now works fine.” Except — the built-in probe shows a different temperature on his turkey and rib roast than the free-standing probe he also used to test them. “I’m not sure something like that can be adjusted,” he writes.

One Brookline resident bought a new range but stuck with gas. Sheri Flagler found a Bosch gas stove to match her refrigerator and dishwasher. “I like the brand but most of all I love to cook and have always cooked with gas. I know people are trying to get us to change to induction cooking but I feel more in control with gas cooking and hate that flat cooktop cooking!”

The former Haru Restaurant is now home office to Atlantic Retail on Huntington Avenue. The former sushi kitchen is now an open meeting and entertainment area. The stove and oven remains. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Lexington resident Lawrence Woods was replacing a JennAir electric range with a built-in downdraft vent and because he didn’t want to change the venting system, he had to get a range that was compatible with that feature. Now he has a KitchenAid (KitchenAid and JennAir are both owned by Whirlpool Corp.), the only one available when he was looking. An electrician came three times to connect the cord to hook it up and Woods had to go six weeks without a functioning stove. Now, he writes, “The stove works well, although it is not as nice as the one it replaced. Little things are missing. The old stove had an LED beside each burner to indicate it was still hot after turning off. The new stove has one LED to indicate that one or more burners are still hot.”

Those little things can drive you crazy at first. More maddening pieces of the puzzle as you’re making the transition involve what you have to shell out. If you switch to induction, prepare for the added costs of various tradespeople, which might include a plumber to disconnect a gas line, an electrician to upgrade the electric panel, and a builder to adjust cabinets and counters around the stove. Test your cookware with a magnet; if it sticks, which means it’s induction friendly, you can use it on an induction top; otherwise factor new cookware into your budget.

Cast-iron Dutch ovens work on induction stovetops, arinahabich - stock.adobe.com

Sellers-Garcia, in Mayor Wu’s office, says, “I mostly use cast-iron enamel, Dutch ovens, some stainless steel that I’ve had for a long time — and they work great.” He also bought a flat-bottom wok and was initially worried that there wasn’t enough heat, but there is plenty. (Not all stainless steel pans work on induction.)

As for giving old stoves a new life, Smolover, the West Roxbury resident, who was unloading a “completely fine working gas stove,” writes that she paid for Habitat for Humanity to haul it away by veterans.

Dave Pill, who owns a side business, ABC Trucking in Pittsfield, and calls himself a “scrap man,” read my story and commented on my dilemma that there was no place to send my broken range. He wrote this reassuring note: “Nothing is more recycled than scrap metal.” He explains that what’s in your household recycle bin has a low percentage of getting a new life, but “your old Viking range will be virtually 100% turned into something else.”

When Dana Curhan switched to a Frigidaire Gallery induction, it became “an excuse to upgrade my cookware collection.” It’s a mid-range model, says the Newton resident, who was once a full-time dishwasher and part-time prep cook, where the kitchen “used a lot of generic equipment.

“Either you can cook or you can’t,” writes Curhan. “If you can cook, what I got is just fine. If you can’t cook, the $6,000 Thermador is not going to change that.”

"Original features" aren't always a selling point when it comes to outdated appliances.





























