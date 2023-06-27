Recipe: Blueberries brighten this simple square cake for the Fourth

Makes one 8-inch square

The silky, buttery batter of this cake reminds me of recipes my mother and grandmother made, but theirs were often spiced and dotted with sliced summer fruits. This one is brightened with fresh blueberries, which are in all the markets now. Use plain unflavored Greek yogurt to make the thick batter, then fold in the berries. Cut the cake into squares and dust with confectioners' sugar.

Butter (for the pan) 2¼ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1¼ cups fresh blueberries (about 2/3 of a 1-pint box), picked over for stems, rinsed with cold water, and spread out to dry ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature ¾ cup granulated sugar 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ⅔ cup (5 to 5.3 ounce container) plain full-fat Greek yogurt 3 tablespoons milk Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter an 8-inch square pan.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, toss the blueberries with 1 teaspoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer, beat the butter on medium speed for 3 minutes, or until creamy. Beat in the granulated sugar in 2 additions, beating well after each one. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often. The mixture may look curdled; that's OK.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, add the flour mixture in 3 additions, alternately with the yogurt, beginning and ending with flour. Blend in the milk. The batter is thick.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a the rubber spatula, lightly fold in the blueberries with any flour in the bowl until no pockets of flour show.

7. Spoon the batter into the pan. With the rubber spatula or a metal palette knife, lightly smooth the top. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets. Sprinkle with extra granulated sugar.

8. Bake the cake for 45 minutes, or until set and golden on top, and a skewer inserted near the center comes out clean. Set the cake in the pan on a wire rack to cool.

9. Make 3 cuts in both directions to form 16 squares. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Lisa Yockelson