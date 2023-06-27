Recipe: Cool, spicy, tangy gazpacho hits the spot for a Fourth celebration

Serves 6

This refreshing soup has a multitude of versions. Gazpacho can be made with grapes, with green melon, with avocados, watermelon, bread, or almonds. But the classic version, which comes from Andalusia, is a blend of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, and vinegar. It's the first gazpacho I ever made, taught to me by my neighbor in the Hudson River Valley, N.Y., where I lived at the time. Eugene Bernard was a retired French chef who ran a fancy restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park after a long career in kitchens all over the world. This gazpacho is mixed in a jiffy, and is as refreshing as it gets. With the vegetables, you need tomato juice or tomato-vegetable juice plus hot sauce. Sometimes I add chopped avocados, corn, lime, and cilantro. Throw in a couple of ice cubes if you want to chill it in a hurry. Cool, spicy, and tangy, it hits the spot on a warm summer day.

1½ pounds large ripe tomatoes 1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and cut into 1-inch pieces 1 large green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and cut into 1-inch pieces ¼ sweet onion, coarsely chopped 2½ cups tomato juice or tomato-vegetable juice 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, or more to taste 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste ½ teaspoon hot sauce, or to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Bring a large kettle of water to a boil. Core the tomatoes with a paring knife. Cut a shallow cross through the skin at the base of each tomato. Transfer them to a large heatproof bowl. Pour in enough boiling water to cover them. Let the tomatoes sit in the boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the skins wrinkle and pull away easily from the tomatoes. Drain the tomatoes and transfer to a plate. When they are cool enough to handle, peel them. Cut into 1-inch pieces.

2. In a food processor, pulse the cucumber, bell pepper, and onion until finely chopped. Add the tomatoes and pulse again until the mixture is finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Stir in the tomato juice or tomato-vegetable juice, vinegar, salt, and hot sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more vinegar, salt, and hot sauce, if you like. Transfer the soup to a container, cover, and refrigerate for several hours, or until cold.

4. Taste the soup for seasoning (cold food sometimes needs more). Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas