Recipe: Toss chicken salad with yogurt sauce for your Fourth get together

Serves 4

For your red, white, and blue table, creamy chicken salad with a yogurt-cucumber dressing is an easy summer dish. Start by gently poaching chicken breasts for five minutes, then take them off the burner and let them continue cooking in the hot liquid for 15 minutes more. This gives them the best texture. They must be completely cool before you toss them with the traditional Greek yogurt sauce, tzatziki. It's made with cucumbers, garlic, and loads of fresh herbs. Add the cut-up chicken and serve with a lettuce salad and a side of toasted bread, which might be naan, pita, baguette, or hearty whole-wheat. If you have a small crowd coming, double or triple the recipe. You can prepare the chicken a day in advance, so the breasts have ample time to chill. You can also make the entire salad, which holds well in the refrigerator for a day or so; the yogurt and cucumbers will weep, so stir the bowl gently before serving.

CHICKEN

4 cups water Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 teaspoons salt 2 skinless boneless split chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1. In a large saucepan, combine the water, lemon juice, garlic, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat.

2. Add the chicken breasts, and return the water to a boil. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Remove the pan from the heat (leave the chicken and liquid in the pan). Leave the cover on and set aside for 15 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breasts registers 165 degrees. Transfer the chicken to a bowl and leave to cool. Cover and refrigerate until cold.

4. Chop the chicken into 1/2-inch pieces.

TZATZIKI

1 cup plain Greek yogurt Juice of 1/2 lemon 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, grated Salt and pepper, to taste 1 English cucumber, peeled and finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 2 scallions, thinly sliced Large handful lettuce leaves

1. In a bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Stir well.

2. Add the cucumber, dill, parsley, scallions, and chicken. Toss gently.

3. Arrange the lettuce leaves on a small platter. Set the chicken salad on the platter.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick