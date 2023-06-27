Restaurateur Chris Himmel celebrates 40 years of Grill 23

Himmel also runs three other power-broker spots: Bistro du Midi and the Banks Fish House in Boston, plus the long-running Harvest in Harvard Square.

Marblehead’s Chris Himmel, 44, has been in the restaurant business since he was a kid helping behind the bar at Grill 23, which his developer dad, Ken, founded 40 years ago. The Back Bay steakhouse celebrates the big anniversary with a summertime pop-up at Nantucket resort White Elephant throughout July, bringing a bit of big-city pizzazz and protein (plus caviar-topped tater tots and local seafood) to the island.

Grill 23 opened in 1983. My father, Ken Himmel, was the developer. He developed Copley Place in Back Bay. A number of partners involved in Copley Place were from Chicago, where my dad had developed a project called Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue, very similar to Copley Place. Back in the early ‘80s, Boston was missing a great steakhouse. So they got together, led by my dad, and found this space.

They came up with the concept of a steak-driven restaurant, but being in New England, this was the unique edge: having a seafood aspect. That was a huge part of what made it a real, local New England steakhouse. I think that restaurants like Grill 23 and The Capital Grille and places that back in the ‘80s were one-offs and originals really set the tone for what a lot of steakhouses are around the country today. Grill 23 has always remained an independent restaurant, which makes it even more special.

What are your earliest memories of the restaurant?

I was about five years old when it opened. I literally grew up on the floor of the restaurant. People might remember me jumping behind the bar and trying to be interested in how you made cocktails and things like that when I was a little kid. My family inserted me into the restaurant at a really young age, started me in the kitchen, moved me around everywhere.

The special part of that restaurant is obviously that a lot of people who’ve been there a long, long time have known me since I was a kid. There are people I still look up to whom I work with every day.

How has the Back Bay changed since those days?

When we opened Grill 23, it was the Salvation Army on one side and the Boston Police headquarters across the street, and the Greyhound bus station on the other side. Forty years later, walking through there, it’s pretty incredible to see what’s happened.

I don’t live in Boston as of a few years ago, but I spent 20 years not only in Boston, but living in that neighborhood. I definitely have some strong opinions about it. I lived above [former Himmel restaurant] Post 390 for seven years. I think that the Back Bay in general is one of the best neighborhoods in Boston, given where it is, its history, its character.

One of the challenges sometimes can be, like a lot of neighborhoods — the Seaport for instance — you get really valuable parcels of land, and the rent is exorbitant in some cases, so that it doesn’t necessarily bring in some of the independent restaurants.

But I do think that the Back Bay over the past five years or so had to find a niche, and I think that’s what we did with the Banks Fish House: trying to recognize what we thought that the immediate neighborhood needed as the residential population started to grow. If I moved back to Boston, I don’t know that I would live anywhere else; it’s just a really special place. It’s hard to replicate, especially around the holidays.

You also own Harvest in Harvard Square. How has that neighborhood changed?

Harvest is more than 40 years old. We’ve only owned it since 1998, but we’ve had involvement in it since the 1970s.

Harvard Square is always going to reflect the times, given the young population and the fact that so many people are moving in and out. I think that it’s a restaurant community. We’ve seen so many great places come and so many great places that have passed. It’s not so much about the performance, it’s more just about the longevity of restaurants.

But there are a lot of good places that are popping up still. Overall, I think Harvest’s biggest advantage, being there are long as we have, is that we try to be consistent and appeal to the Harvard community and the Cambridge community in general. They’re two different worlds, Cambridge and Boston, but I think that they’re both really special in their own ways.

How are they different?

Grill 23 is something people might come to for corporate, entertaining, or things like that. You’re finding people not just from the Back Bay but the Financial District. At Harvest, you’re getting people within the university setting, people who are certainly incredibly well-traveled. They know food, they know wine, they’ll take their time at a smaller table. That’s the fun part of it. You come in every day and you have to try to figure out how to make a whole spectrum of people very happy.

Grill 23's 100-day aged ribeye. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Who are the most notorious — or celebrated — people you’ve served?

Pretty much every politician you can imagine, given that we had the Democratic Convention years ago in Boston. We’ve had any baseball player you can imagine. We usually have all the Yankees come in, which is fun, being that I’m obviously from Boston, but I worked in New York. We had Bill Russell came in years ago. He actually got a standing ovation in the restaurant after he got an award, which was pretty cool. At one point, I was working the floor, and I got to take care of Maya Angelou, which was incredible.

When I was younger, Julia Child had her 90th birthday at Harvest. Believe it or not, I actually grew up knowing her. I actually spent time with her as a kid, cooking and things like that. She had a close relationship with me, so she would come into Harvest for lunch two to three times a week. I would always get to sit and talk to her.

My dad owned a food store in the 1990s in Washington, D.C., called Sutton Place Gourmet. It was really ahead of its time in terms of having specialty foods. Through my dad being in a partnership at Harvest in the 1970s, he had known Julia, and so she came in and actually helped and worked with him to a certain capacity. She just saw me being a 10-year-old kid, you know, loving to cook. She really took an interest in me, and knowing that I was from the Boston area, she would always check in, which was pretty amazing. She was an incredible lady.

What did Maya and Julia order?

I remember that Julia used to order cast-iron seared liver for lunch, which we actually had on the menu for her, but unfortunately I think I was so star-struck with Maya Angelou that I can’t remember what she had with us at Grill 23 all those years ago.

Let’s talk about Nantucket. How are you celebrating your 40th anniversary?

It’s going to be a series of events and celebrations leading up to November, when we’ll have our 40th anniversary celebration. [The White Elephant pop-up] came about because we are renovating the kitchens at the restaurant. It occurred to me that we’d have a period of time, for the first time in a long time, with a week to 10 days of closure. I thought it would be not just fun but a great way for staff during the summer to have an opportunity, if they wanted to, to continue working and establish relationships with new guests and new regulars. Some of our best service staff is going because of that. There are so many people that they’re going to meet when they get there whom they might not otherwise.

What Boston restaurant do you miss the most that is no longer open?

I love Hamersley’s — the dish that everyone always says, the roast chicken. It’s one of my favorite dishes. It reminds me of Harvest, with such character. It was one of those places you just strived to be, that was just comfortable in the neighborhood.

Grill 23's famous coconut cake. The Boston Globe

Where do you eat for fun when you’re not working, even at home in Marblehead?

For me, it’s somewhat not just about the food, but the people. And one of the best parts for me is being able to see people I grew up with. There’s a restaurant in Marblehead my wife and I go to called The Barrelman, a burger place that has a great beer list. It’s a bar that one of my best friends from third grade is the manager at. And the chef is just a great kid, and the guy who owns it is just a great guy. I mean, they’re just good people. Honestly, when I get out of work on a Friday night, my wife and I will just pop in. It’s almost like a “Cheers” factor. I challenge anybody to try the burger there. Great food, great atmosphere.

If you had to describe the Boston food scene in three words, what would you say?

Better every day.

We’ve all gone through a lot. I think it was always on a good path prior to the pandemic. I think that coming off of it, certainly, we reset in a lot of ways. Anyone doing what we do now, with all the challenges we face, isn’t doing it for the vanity aspect of it necessarily. It’s because we love it; we have a passion for it. I admire anybody who comes onto the scene.

Nantucket is an example, right? There are probably six or seven restaurants over the last few years that have closed. Really special places. A lot of it has to do with the lack of staffing and all the challenges people read about with housing, which is a result of that. There’s also an incredible demand there, with more people than ever who are trying to go to restaurants.

It just challenges all of us to go in and come up with things that are going to keep people excited, but also work around all those everyday challenges that we face. For restaurants, we wear it on our sleeve. People see it every day on our faces when they walk in. We really have to love what we do.

There are better chefs today and also as diverse a community of chefs today as I’ve seen. And I think that’s really great, too.

Which chefs do you really admire?

I’ve always admired Michael Schlow as a chef. I know he’s doing a lot more in D.C. today. Obviously, Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette are examples of two chefs and owners who aren’t afraid to push the boundaries, open up places, and get people excited.

Michael Serpa is another chef whom I really admire. We both opened up seafood places in the last few years, so obviously we parallel similar mindsets in what the Back Bay is looking for. His restaurant is a smaller, really great, intimate atmosphere.

I think there’s room for everybody. It’s going to be cool to see how it evolves. It’s not just about the rent you’re going to get, but it’s about the quality of not just the tenant, but the quality of who you’re bringing in as an operator to help the neighborhood. It’s going to help everybody in the long run. It will be interesting to see if people shift toward that mindset.

Last but not least: What’s your favorite snack?

I probably would have to ask my wife! I have so many of them. There’s a place in Marblehead I know from growing up here, Stowaway Sweets. I like the cashew turtles with caramel. My wife will buy a box of those, and the next day, they disappear.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.