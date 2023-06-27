Abortion rights fight in N.H. continues one year after Dobbs decision

But that mindset changed for all Americans a year ago on June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decimating the right to abortion.

For most of my life, as we fought for abortion rights, we’d often hear the phrase, “I lived in the pre-Roe times.” It was a stark reminder of the pain and anguish of the impossible situations people experienced when abortion was illegal.

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have closed. People in rural areas and in states with large populations have little to no access to this essential healthcare. People are nearly dying from this lack of healthcare and are being forced to give birth.

Advertisement

Devastatingly, another generation is now being made to endure what was once the “old times.” It is a severe reminder that the fight for all of our rights must, indeed, be fought.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When the Dobbs opinion came down last June, we and many local partners sprang into action. We had critical goals: ensure abortion providers had adequate funding and support for the increase in patients they’d likely see (and have), defeat any and all local advances on abortion bans, pass in state law protections for abortion, and address disparities in care.

And in the year since, we have seen Granite Staters continue to make clear – in polling, in elections, and by taking to the streets – that they overwhelmingly support abortion rights.

In New Hampshire, abortion is safe and accessible, although it is restricted after 24 weeks with narrow exceptions for the life and bodily functioning of the pregnant person and fatal fetal anomalies. This is due to an abortion ban signed into law by Governor Sununu in 2021, which was amended in 2022 to remove the mandatory ultrasound provision and to include the narrow exceptions, but still includes draconian criminal penalties for medical professionals. The Executive Council also continues to block crucial family planning funding that for years has supported our state’s reproductive health clinics.

Advertisement

But, most troublingly, there is no law whatsoever protecting the right to an abortion in New Hampshire. Which is why we urged state lawmakers to draw a line in the sand this year and make clear that pregnant people should be able to seek abortion care without shame, stigma, or unnecessary obstacles.

Lawmakers utterly failed at this task, and instead voted against such bills—as they have for years. Although the two proactive pieces of legislation that would have put the right to abortion in law had a majority in the state House of Representatives with bipartisan support, they ultimately failed in the state Senate along partisan lines.

At this time in our nation’s history it is essential that New Hampshire lawmakers be explicit about protecting our basic bodily integrity and securing the right to abortion access. New Hampshire remains the only state in New England without such protections, leaving Granite Staters and folks coming from out-of-state vulnerable.

The strategy of abortion opponents is clear: first, put up unnecessary barriers that force patients to delay care – such as medically unnecessary and mandatory clinic visits, waiting periods, ultrasounds, and more. We saw this with the 24-week abortion ban, which also included mandatory ultrasounds and criminal penalties for doctors. Then, they move to ban abortion earlier and earlier in pregnancy to stop people from actually being able to get an abortion. And a ban is a ban: whether it prohibits abortion after 6, 15, or 24 weeks, any ban that takes away a person’s ability to make their own medical decisions is unacceptable.

Advertisement

In the 2024 legislative session, one of our priorities will be repealing the substantial criminal penalties medical professionals currently face under New Hampshire’s abortion ban, which include up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

And tied up in the courts nationwide are cases that could impact New Hampshire: like the Texas case challenging the use of the safe and effective medication abortion drug, mifepristone, and other numerous cases across the country, which are part of a coordinated effort to strip away our right to safe and accessible abortion.

We’ve seen across the country just how unpopular these measures are–with anti-abortion ballot initiatives rejected in states like Montana and Kentucky. That sentiment rings true right here in New Hampshire, with the vast majority of Granite Staters supporting abortion and believing that abortion care must be readily accessible for everyone who needs it.

We’re going to continue fighting for abortion rights, because there is no other option. Protecting abortion access is part of the battle for racial equity, for privacy, and so much more.

We must protect everyone’s fundamental freedom to control their bodies, decisions, and lives. There is no compromise on fundamental rights.

Advertisement

Devon Chaffee is the executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.