Boston Public Library announces language video interpretation services at all locations

The program, which uses technology developed by Certified Languages International, a private company, aims to assist BPL visitors who identify as deaf or hard of hearing and those who speak languages other than English, according to the release.

“Every visitor who walks through the front doors of a BPL location should enter knowing that the full breadth of BPL offerings is available to them,” BPL President David Leonard said in a press release. “This video interpretation service is an essential step towards making that a reality, regardless of your primary spoken or written language.”

The Boston Public Library is breaking down language barriers through a new program that provides video interpretation services in more than 200 languages to visitors at all its locations, BPL announced Tuesday.

The technology connects visitors and library staff with interpreters, including those trained in American Sign Language.

BPL previously relied on multilingual staff members and city resources to provide visitors with language support, said Priscilla Foley, BPL’s director of neighborhood services.

“We see this as a necessity for public service,” she said.

Before the video services became available Tuesday, BPL staff tested it out and saw “the benefit to their library users right away,” according to Foley.





Arabic and Haitian Creole to Russian and Vietnamese are among the most common languages spoken by non-English speaking residents, according to the city’s website.





“With respect to the diversity of our patron population, these expanding services align with our dedication to meeting the needs of every patron,” Roudnie Célestin, BPL’s equity program officer, wrote in a blog post detailing the initiative. “That dedication means that we always try to keep the complex needs of immigrant and other communities top of mind.”

BPL said the program was launched in partnership with the city — namely, the Mayor’s Disabilities Commission, Office of Language and Communications Access, and Office for Immigrant Advancement.

Library-goers can request video interpretation services at the welcome desk or from a staff member at all BPL locations. The service uses designated library Chromebooks and is offered for both walk-ins and appointments.

“Visitors will also be able to request video interpretation services for scheduled sessions with BPL’s career counselors, BPL’s social workers, financial literacy services, or those visiting the Special Collections department,” the release said.

Beyond on-demand interpretation, BPL teaches free English classes at its Community Learning Center for speakers of other languages.

Alex Koller can be reached at alex.koller@globe.com.