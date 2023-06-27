Car slams into MBTA bus at Kenmore station; driver flees, police say

A driver fled Tuesday morning after slamming into an MBTA bus outside Kenmore station, officials said.
Around 5:30 a.m., a 2015 Honda crashed into the back of the bus, according to the MBTA Transit Police. No injuries were reported, officials said.
The driver has not been apprehended, police said. The Honda was towed and the bus driven away, officials said.
6/27 530AM a 2015 Honda slammed into the back of an #MBTA bus outside of Kenmore Station. The vehicle operator fled the scene. No injuries were reported. TPD to conduct a follow up an investigation. Honda towed from scene & the bus was driven away. pic.twitter.com/2RIBWVYpjS— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 27, 2023
