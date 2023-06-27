fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car slams into MBTA bus at Kenmore station; driver flees, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated June 27, 2023, 50 minutes ago
A driver fled on foot after crashing into an MBTA bus at Kendall/MIT station Tuesday morning, Transit Police said.MBTA Transit Police

A driver fled Tuesday morning after slamming into an MBTA bus outside Kenmore station, officials said.

Around 5:30 a.m., a 2015 Honda crashed into the back of the bus, according to the MBTA Transit Police. No injuries were reported, officials said.

The driver has not been apprehended, police said. The Honda was towed and the bus driven away, officials said.


Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

