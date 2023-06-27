Cardinal O’Malley will offer Mass to remember three family members slain in Newton home

O’Malley said the victims “lived their Catholic faith proudly” and described their deaths as an “unimaginable loss.”

The bodies of 73-year-old Gilda D’Amore, her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore and her mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino were discovered after 10 a.m. Sunday after they failed to show up at Our Lady Help of Christians church to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, authorities said.

Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley said he will offer Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in memory of the three family members who were found slain in their Newton home on Sunday as parishioners at a local church gather to remember the victims.

“As priests, we serve to minister to people in times of great loss and tragedy,” O’Malley said in a statement Tuesday. “Often words are not enough to help families and friends come to terms with the loss of a loved one. We look to God for answers. We seek to understand. Often, we simply cannot make sense of what has happened. But our faith sustains us, and in this moment of enormous pain, we know that God is with us always.”

O’Malley noted how Gilda and Bruno were going to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the church.

“This week and for the weeks, months, and years ahead, the brutal and senseless murders of Gilda D’Amore, her husband, Bruno D’Amore, and Gilda’s mother, Lucia Arpino, will stay with us as we come to terms with this unimaginable loss. They loved Christ and the Church. They lived their Catholic faith proudly and in service to the Church,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley, who is currently in Rome, said he will offer Mass for Gilda, Bruno, and Lucia at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“In our prayers, we will also remember the parishioners of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish and their sister parish Sacred Heart, their pastor Father Dan Riley, the parish staff and the entire community of Newton,” O’Malley said. “We give thanks for the parish community of Our Lady Help of Christians and the surrounding Catholic communities coming together to support and care for each other. With God’s help, we will remember the gift of the lives of Gilda, Bruno and Lucia.”

Meanwhile, the St. Mary of Carmen Society released a statement Tuesday inviting members of the community to attend a special Mass that will be held in their memory at Our Lady Help of Christians Church tonight at 6:30 p.m.

“We share in the deep sadness that the Our Lady’s, Nonantum, Newton community has experienced with the sudden and tragic passing of three members of our catholic community,” the society said in the statement. “The loss of Bruno & Jill D’Amore and Lucia Arpino has left a void in our hearts, and we mourn their departure from this world. As our faith in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel teaches us, we know that she has them in her loving arms, ending their pain and suffering.”

Lucia Arpino was known for walking in the procession through the streets of Nonantum during Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend.

“We remember especially the devotion of Lucia to our Holy Mother as she would walk and sing each year, a commitment that she gave well into her 90′s,” the society said in the statement.

At the Tuesday night Mass, “we will pray for their souls and honor their memory, as we seek comfort and solace in our faith during this difficult time,” the society said. “Let us come together to support one another in our grief and to celebrate the lives of our departed friends. May their souls rest in peace, and may God grant the families, loved ones and our neighborhood the strength in the coming days and weeks to bear their loss and help heal all those affected by this senseless act.”





