Footprints, just like fingerprints, can be valuable evidence, expert says; Newton triple slaying case was one example

He said he didn’t know exactly how often footprint evidence is used, “but I would say anecdotally, it’s pretty unusual because you would obviously need somebody to not be wearing footwear of any kind during the types of crimes being committed.”

Evidence from footprints can be valuable evidence, used in court just as fingerprints are used, said Peter Valentin, chairman of the forensic science department at the University of New Haven’s Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences .

Investigators probing the triple slaying this past weekend in Newton got a major break when they found bloody footprints on a tile floor at the house where the killings happened.

Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, of Newton was arraigned Tuesday in Newton District Court on a murder charge for the stabbing death of Gilda D’Amore, 73, and for attacking her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, inside the D’Amore family home on Broadway. He was ordered held without bail.

A prosecutor said in court that all three victims were found in a bedroom in the house Sunday morning. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday that the floor outside the bedroom was made of ceramic tile and forensic technicians applied a special chemical to uncover the evidence. “They were able, having done that, to find bloody bare footprints on that tile hallway. Like fingerprints, the skin of people’s feet is unique and leaves an impression that can be compared,” she said.

She said that on Monday afternoon, “The lab was able to match one of those footprints taken from the tile hallway floor to an impression taken from Mr. Ferguson. That is what led to obtaining the warrant for him.”

Valentin, who is a former Connecticut State Police detective, said that investigators have less to go on when they find footprints at a crime scene because, unlike fingerprints, there are no databases where footprints are stored.

“Your perpetrator is not going to show up in any sort of database. Now what you would need to do is develop probable cause to then take known impressions of your suspect’s feet, so that you could compare them to the unknown footprint you have at the scene,” he said. Another possibility is to get the suspect’s permission to take their footprints.

A police report filed in the case Tuesday said investigators had obtained a search warrant to get fingerprint and footprint impressions from Ferguson.

Bloody footprints can also tell investigators more of a story, Valentin said, than just whether a person was at the scene.

If it’s the defendant’s blood, he said, “then you begin to think, was he injured as he entered the house where these crimes were committed? And that’s one argument to make. Alternatively, if [the suspect’s footprints are] in one of the decedents’ blood ... that is a much more powerful piece of information. Because now you put the suspect in the scene during the time that the victim’s blood is still liquid.”

Ryan said a substance called Leucocrystal Violet was used to uncover the footprints.

Valentin said the substance “almost certainly was sprayed, aerosolized over the potential impression and then either immediately photographed. Or the surface with the developed bloodstain would have been seized, or perhaps both.”

“Finding a latent footprint in blood and developing it correctly with Leucocrystal Violet so that it can be identified to your suspect is good work,” he said.

The identification of footprints is not to be confused with footwear impressions, he noted, which look at the impressions left by shoes, which can also be useful to investigators.

Dr. Michael Nirenberg, a clinical and forensic podiatrist who is the president of the American Society of Forensic Podiatry, and has been an expert on both the prosecution and defense sides, said, “In the broad population, footprints are distinctive and individualistic ... and you can see distinctive features in footprints. And you can compare two footprints to see if they have the same features.”

But, he said, they have not been scientifically proven to be unique. “So there’s a gap in our knowledge and we need to give the benefit of that to the accused. ... I would not want someone convicted solely on a footprint.”

“You want to err on the side of caution and giving the jury more information. So they can then weigh it all and figure out what amount of weight they want to give a fingerprint or a footprint or whatever it is,” he said. “I just believe as experts we need to try to be as transparent as possible.”

While fingerprint and footprint evidence are still admissible in court, they’re no longer considered infallible, Valentin said. Forensic experts are not allowed to say, “I’m 100 percent sure,” of a match since that is unsupported by the science, he said.

“We have in a lot of forensic disciplines revisited how we communicate the results. And we’ve ensured that what we’re saying is scientifically justifiable,” he said.

“One thing that fingerprint examiners were kind of notorious for was saying, you know, ‘I have a zero percent error rate. I never make a mistake,’ which, you know, I think we all recognize is an overstatement,” he said.

John R. Ellement, John Hilliard, and Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.