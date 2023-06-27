Former social worker charged over allegations she attended BPS high schools as adult

The charge of “uttering” is for using forged documents to enroll in the district. The forgery charges could result in penalties of up to 10 years in prison. The police application for a criminal complaint Tuesday says Hewitt has not been arrested, and the complaint itself does not list an arrest date. Police did request an arrest warrant in the application.

A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, charging Hewitt, 32, of Canton, with seven charges: one count of identity fraud, three counts of document forgery, and two counts of “uttering false or forged records, deeds or other writings.”

Shelby Hewitt, the former state social worker who is accused of posing as a student and attending three Boston high schools, was charged Tuesday with fraud and forgery, according to court documents.

The only charges Hewitt currently faces are related to enrolling in the district, not any actions undertaken as a student; the complaint gives no clue regarding her motives in attending the high schools.

A supplemental police report shows that police also executed a search warrant at a Jamaica Plain address shared by Hewitt and the two people alleged to have posed as her parents. Police found five forged Lowell Juvenile Court documents in the names of people referred to as DBH and EAH. One of those sets of initials, DBH, matches the name, Daneilla, that Burke High School students knew her by. The other matches the name Ellie Alessandra Blake, apparently the name she used at English High School.

The person named in the Lowell Juvenile Court documents told the police she did not know Hewitt and had not given Hewitt permission to use her name.

Police also found forged Department of Children and Families documents with custody information for DBH and EAH. The DCF social worker named in those documents does not appear to exist.

The charges come a week after Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper revealed that an adult woman had impersonated a teenager at district high schools. The woman attended not just the Burke and English but also Brighton High School.

She attended BPS schools from Sept. 7 to June 14, according to the police report. The DCF has said Hewitt worked for them intermittently from 2016 to February, 2023, and that it was investigating the report.

School officials have not identified any cases where students or staff were harmed in connection with the woman’s enrollment. Police checked off a “human trafficking” box on the initial incident report, but officials have not indicated they have evidence supporting that motive.

Burke parents and students told The Boston Globe they were flummoxed over why an adult woman would impersonate a teenager and spend months in their classrooms. They also raised concerns over school safety and questioned why district officials allowed her to enroll in the first place. Students said she changed her story regularly. She joined the girls’ basketball team and was known for having emotional outbursts and complaining about her “controlling” foster mother, classmates said.

Basketball teammates said they last saw “Daneilla” at the end of basketball season this spring; she enrolled at English on June 8, under the name Ellie.

According to the police report, staff at English called police on June 14 after noticing issues with the impersonator’s paperwork: a DCF form misspelled the department name, listed the wrong phone number, and named a DCF social worker who does not exist.

Deanna Pan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.