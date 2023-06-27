Great white shark detected less than one nautical mile from beach in Rye, N.H.

The 425-pound fish was first tagged in April in Ocracoke, N.C. In the months since, it has traveled more than 1,000 miles, according to the shark tracker.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH , Anne Bonny, a 9-foot, 3-inch juvenile shark, neared Jenness Beach around 2:30 a.m.

A great white shark was detected less than one nautical mile off a popular beach in Rye, N.H., on Monday morning, researchers said.

Anne Bonny was named after a pirate that frequented North Carolina waters in the early 1700s, researchers said.

“This is our first time watching her travel north,” the group wrote on Twitter.

OCEARCH has tagged more than 400 marine animals, including sea turtles, seals, and other shark species. Their tags ping each time they break the surface of the water, according to the organization’s website. The data is shared with collaborating institutions and students for research.

Off the coast of Cape Cod, great white sightings have increased in recent years, largely because of rising seal populations, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Swimmers are advised to stay away from seals or murky waters and keep close to the shore. But shark attacks are extremely rare, occurring about once every 730 million beach visits, NOAA said.

“Odds of being injured by sharks are far less than from fireworks, lightning strikes, car and bicycle accidents, and jellyfish stings,” NOAA said.

Most white sharks leave New England waters in the fall and migrate towards the southeastern US and the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries. Sharks longer than 9 feet may move into the open Atlantic Ocean, reaching depths of 3,000 feet, the agency said.

Be advised - #WhiteShark Anne Bonny pinged in overnight close to shore near Jenness Beach, #NewHampshire! We met this 9ft 3in & 425lb juvenile shark off Ocracoke, NC in April and this is our 1st time watching her travel North. Track Anne Bonny: https://t.co/bItShcHfag pic.twitter.com/w5ZJwc3sRY — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 26, 2023

