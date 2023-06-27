Police videos show chase and shooting of Johnston, R.I. murder suspect

The videos capture the roar of gunshots as police officers opened fire.

The police officers finally cornered him on Plainfield Pike, near Interstate 295, after Harrison’s car jumped the center median of the road and collided with a large rock. Harrison exited the vehicle with a handgun that he pointed at police.

PROVIDENCE — Police body-worn camera footage released late Tuesday shows more than a dozen police officers from multiple Rhode Island cities and towns chasing down James Harrison after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and neighbor and injured his neighbor’s daughter the morning of May 24.

Johnston Police were called to Ligian Court for a report of suspicious activity just before midnight on May 23. When officers arrived, Thomas May, 44, who lived at 2 Ligian Court, said he heard banging noises on the walls outside his residence that were close to his daughter’s window. May told police he’d raised the window blinds and saw his neighbor, Harrison, 52, outside May’s home with a ladder.

Harrison resides at 4 Ligian Court, next door to May’s house.

Harrison ran back toward his house, police said in a news release on May 25. Officers did not see any signs of attempted forced entry to the bedroom window, and could not find the ladder May reported seeing.

May asked to file a trespass order against Harrison. But when officers knocked on Harrison’s door and called him, he did not respond.

Officer Scott Hopkins returned to Ligian Court at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in another attempt to reach Harrison and issue him a trespass notice, but when he arrived, he saw Harrison operating a dark blue Buick Encore.

Harrison made a hand gesture shaped like a firearm toward the officer as he approached Simmonsville Avenue.

Hopkins made an attempt to turn around to detain Harrison, but saw May’s 15-year-old daughter lying on the front lawn of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound, and stopped to aid her.

Thomas May was found in the garage with a fatal gunshot to his head.

Johnston police received two 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

May’s daughter identified Harrison as the shooter, and a “Be On the Lookout” bulletin was issued to area law enforcement.

The injured girl was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where she received treatment for serious injuries that were not judged to be life threatening.

Officers made their way inside 4 Ligian Court, which property records show belongs to Harrison’s mother, 83-year-old Janet Harrison. She was found dead with a gunshot to the head.

At around 9:30 a.m., a police dispatcher called the Cranston Police Department to report that James Harrison’s vehicle was seen near St. Ann Cemetery. Officers pursued the vehicle through multiple jurisdictions, and the car chase ended with a crash on Plainfield Pike in Cranston, in the area of the Interstate 295 overpass.

Harrison exited the vehicle with a handgun that he pointed at police. Multiple officers shot and killed Harrison. Bullet holes in Harrison’s vehicle show that rounds pierced the car.

A screenshot from a police body-worn camera video shows police officers on the scene after they shot and killed a murder suspect in Cranston, R.I., on May 24, 2023. Courtesy of Cranston, R.I., police

In the news release on May 25, Johnston Police Chief Mark A. Vieira offered condolences to the May and Harrison families.

“The juvenile victim in this case has shown incredible courage and resiliency, and we pray for her speedy recovery,” Vieira said. “The Johnston Police Department commends the assistance provided by the Cranston Police Department, the Providence Police Department, and the Rhode Island State Police in swiftly locating this armed and dangerous individual. As we continue to investigate this incident, we would also like to thank the Office of the Attorney General for their assistance.”

The Rhode Island attorney general’s office is leading the investigation, according to Brian A. Hodge, the office’s director of communication.

Investigators place an evidence marker next to the car driven by James Harrison, who was shot dead by police at the Cranston/Johnson border, after a chase from his residence on Ligian Court in Johnston, R.I. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Johnston Deputy Chief of Police Matthew G. LeDuc told the Globe Thursday that police had been called to Harrison’s Ligian Court home twice previously. Once on July 6, 2022, for an alarm, which was canceled en route. And on Sept. 8, 2021, Janet Harrison called the police because she believed her son was drunk and about to leave home.

Police responded for a “well-being check” and found Harrison in good health. Officers gave his car keys to his mother for the night.

Material from previous Boston Globe stories was used in this report.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.