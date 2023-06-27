Lakeville liquor store worker charged with stealing customer’s $3 million lottery ticket faces arraignment

Nunes’s co-worker, Joseph Reddem, 32, of Manchester, N.H., is charged with attempted extortion, officials said. He’s pleaded not guilty, according to legal filings.

Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, faces arraignment in Plymouth Superior Court in Brockton on charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim, and witness intimidation, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. She was arrested Monday, officials said.

A Lakeville liquor store employee accused of stealing a customer’s $3 million winning lottery ticket is slated for arraignment on several charges Tuesday.

The two were indicted last month following a four-month investigation by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, State Police, and Lakeville police.

Prosecutors say a man entered the former Savas Liquors at 330 Bedford St. on Jan. 17. He bought two Mass Cash tickets and two “Quick Pick” tickets for the Mega Millions game. He added a multiplier to increase the Mega Millions jackpot, authorities said.

Nunes rang up the sale, which also included a bag of barbeque chips, spending a total of $12, prosecutors said.

After buying the tickets, the man left the store, unintentionally leaving behind the tickets in the lottery tray, according to the authorities.

Around 45 minutes later, another customer saw the two tickets in the tray and gave them to Nunes. She took the tickets and said they must have belonged to “him,” referring to the man who left them behind, the statement said.

That evening, the Mass Millions winning numbers were announced, officials said, and were identical to the numbers on the lottery ticket that was left in the store.

On Jan. 19, Reddem drove Nunes and her boyfriend to the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, where Nunes submitted her claim for the winning prize, prosecutors said.

Later, Nunes and Reddem were seen arguing in the lobby over how much money Reddem would receive, with Nunes saying she would “only pay him $200,000,” officials said.

The argument was overheard by officials and captured on video surveillance. The ticket also was torn and seemingly burnt, prompting Lottery officials to question Nunes, prosecutors said.

Nunes allegedly said she purchased the winning tickets toward the end of her shift, but later told investigators that she “inadvertently obtained the winning ticket,” according to prosecutors.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance that showed the man purchased the ticket. They posted flyers with his image and canvassed the area to try to find him. He was eventually located on Feb. 13, officials said.

Authorities said the State Lottery commission plans to honor the victim’s claim on the jackpot.

